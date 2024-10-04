mobile app bar

Antonio Brown Calls NFL ‘National Flag League,’ Fans React on X

Ayush Juneja
Published

Antonio Brown

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Credit-Jason Getz-Imagn Images

It doesn’t come as a shock that the NFL has evolved since its inception. In the last decade or so, the league has prioritized safety and is now selling the fans what some call a “watered-down version of the sport.”

The amount of rule changes to prioritize player safety, penalties, etc has seen many dub it the No Fun League. Now, former Steeler WR Antonio Brown has a new name for it- the National Flag League.

Brown, known for his social media antics, candid views, and openness, took to X(formerly Twitter), taking shots at the NFL, calling the league and refs out for continuously throwing flags and interrupting the flow of the game. Going even further, he stated that the game is becoming unwatchable.

He aimed at the league referees by posting a picture of a waste bin, implying that the officials have been trash.

Fan sentiment, by and large, seemed to agree with AB’s sentiments:

A user commented,

Others said,

This extreme reaction from Antonio Brown and fans came after the refs continued to throw flags in the Falcons matchup with the Buccaneers. A total of 5 penalties were accepted in the first half.

The Bucs are currently leading the home team by 24-20, with both QBs- Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins playing well. Both teams have punted the ball only up until 10 minutes in the 3rd Quarter.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

