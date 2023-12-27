Antonio Brown Deliberately Shrugs Off Peyton Manning While Putting Himself With the Likes of Michael Jordan

Time and time again, Antonio Brown’s online banter led to backlash from fans. He never shies away from voicing his opinion, even if it means that he needs to drag a former teammate like Tom Brady’s name through the mud. Well, this time, he took a jab at Peyton Manning while having a spat with a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

In a not-so-surprising tweet, Antonio Brown placed himself on a pedestal alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. He emphasized that Jordan was the only other athlete of his kind who walked away from their respective league in their prime. He remarked, “Only ME and Michael Jordan left the game on top rest you n****s PAWNS Going Out Sad”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1739002157892841646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

AB might not feel the same way, but Jordan‘s departure was nowhere near as close to his. His Airness took an abrupt break in 1993 to play in Minor League Baseball, despite winning three back-to-back championships. In contrast, Brown faced an 8-game suspension, arrest, and two-year probation after an incident with a truck driver. Jordan was welcomed back into the NBA in 1995 with open arms, and the former NFL star has been sitting as a free agent for a while now.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1585064955472011264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, Brown’s recent attempt at trying to prove his greatness started with Michael Irvin’s list of all-time wide receivers. The FS1 host chose to leave Brown off of it, which did not sit well with him. Brown went on to bash Irvin on a tweet and called him many names before advising him to ‘stay off cocaine’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1738970381942231215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While picking up a bone with the former Cowboys great Irvin, he also brought Peyton Manning into the fold.

Advertisement

Antonio Brown Questions Manning’s Legacy in His Provocative Claim

A fan countered AB’s previous bold claim to place himself alongside Jordan, pointing out that Peyton Manning departed from the NFL with a Super Bowl victory.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhizardData/status/1739002680016621655?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brown clapped back with a racist comment, which has since gone viral on X.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1739003566780551619?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is no doubt that Antonio was one of the best wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. He was even referred to as ‘the best punt returner on the planet’ by Mike Tomlin. It’s also worth considering that Irvin stands behind AB with over 150 receptions and 300 yards in the NFL. But did it justify having an online banter session? Fans certainly don’t think so.

If we go by Brown’s theory and compare his stats to those of other legendary WRs, his stats fall short. AB has 928 career receptions, against the highest 1,549 caught by Jerry Rice. The record for most career yards by a WR is also owned by Rice, with 22,895 yards against 12,291 for Brown. He also lags behind in the yards per reception average with 13.2 against the top 22.3 count for Homer Jones.