Antonio Brown Finally Reveals the Reality Behind “Living” With Tom Brady: “Took Me In Like an Orphan”

Antonio Brown has ruthlessly dealt with Tom Brady in the past few years, as he continues to pick a bone at every opportunity. The former Buccaneers wideout has even continued to make classless jokes about Brady’s personal life, especially his failed marriage with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen.

However, claiming Brady’s patronage to be a bittersweet experience, Antonio Brown recently opened up about his days at Tampa Bay. Contrary to previous assumptions, Brown clarified that they did not actually live together, but Brady extended a generous gesture during the former’s initial visit during the COVID pandemic. TB12 let him crash during the mandatory quarantine.

Despite their separate living arrangements in the mansion Brady used to rent, Brown expressed gratitude for his soon-to-be QB teammate’s hospitality and support. He believes that this was Brady letting the world know—he had AB’s back. He said,

“Tom Brady really took me in as an orphan—as a family,” followed by, “I had my own spot but no he just made it to where the media knew that, he was trying to really tell the people like, Yo, AB is my guy. I got him.’,” during an interview with VLAD TV.

However, despite Brown’s acknowledgment of Brady’s kindness, he has continued to take aim at the quarterback with outright criticism. From leaving a game shirtless mid-way and blaming Brady for the bizarre exit to making comments about Brady’s former spouse, Gisele Bündchen, his relationship with Brady has remained in hot waters.

Antonio Brown Opens Up on Playing for Just a Million Dollars in Tampa

Antonio Brown, who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, has recently shed light on his decision to sign with the club. Though the embittered exit became clear, his intent behind playing for just a million dollars was barely discussed. During the same interview, the host expressed his confusion as to why Brown would accept a deal of only under a million dollars plus $1.5 million in performance incentives — when he has already etched his name as one of the best receivers in the league, For Brown, Brady’s words were enough.

“I got the best guy in the world advocating for me to just get the opportunity,” Brown said. “And I know it’s not about the money. I know it’s about just me coming back and finishing at a high level of showing people who Antonio Brown really is.”

The former NFL star had a three-year deal with the Oakland Raiders with an annual salary of $16,708,333 before getting suspended from the league and derailing his career.

Nevertheless, in his 2 years with the Bucs, AB amassed 87 catches for 1,028 yards and scored 8 TDs in 15 games. Moreover, the extension in 2021 with the Buccaneers also compensated the star WR up to some extent, with an updated deal of $3,100,000 guaranteed. While AB’s relationship with Brady has undergone much change over time, he is still regarded highly for his powerful gameplay.