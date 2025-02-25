Did a 7-Foot Player Ever Played in the NFL? Meet Former Raiders DT Richard Sligh

The NFL and its 32 teams are known to be the home of some of the most hulking specimens on planet Earth. They are literally and figuratively larger than life. However, their sizes and shapes do vary based on their positions. For instance, an interior lineman needs to weigh 300 pounds, while a wide receiver can turn his 165-pound frame into an advantage.

While each position calls for different physical attributes, the defensive tackle role is where things get seriously big. With teams constantly seeking to push the size envelope to scrape victories, an obsession with large frames has become the norm. Then there was Richard Sligh, who stood tall (pun intended), even among big men.

At seven feet and weighing 300 pounds, Sligh was, and still is to this day, the tallest player to have ever competed in the NFL. Should he have played in today’s game, he certainly would have gone viral due to his sheer size alone.

Born in Newberry, South Carolina, Sligh first began turning heads while competing at Gallman High School. After his love for the Carolinas brought him to North Carolina Central University, the former defensive tackle majored in biology while securing a spot on the Dean’s list.

After playing a full four years at the college level, Sligh finally heard his name called in the 1967 NFL Draft. Selected by the Oakland Raiders as the 253rd overall pick in the 10th round, the Carolina product made it to the pros.

Unfortunately, Sligh did not enjoy much success at the professional level. He played in just eight games in his rookie season, failing to record a single tackle.

In 1968, he was selected by the league’s then-newfound expansion team, the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he was waived prior to the start of the season, marking the end of his playing career.

Sligh passed away at the age of 54 on December 23rd, 1998, in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Tallest players in NFL history

While Sligh may retain his title as the tallest player in American football history, there have been countless other giants who have made their way through the league. For instance, the New York Giants’ former defensive tackle, fittingly named Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, came in at 6′ 9″ while weighing 271 pounds.

The two other players who have come close to Sligh in terms of height are former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Morris Jones, and offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, Dan Skipper. Both stood 6’10” tall. There are numerous examples of players who stood at 6′ 9″. However, Ed, Morris, Skipper, and Sligh are a select few who were quite literally head and shoulders above the rest.

Sligh is remembered more for his gimmicky size rather than his on-field performances. But with no immediate contender in sight, the legend of the NFL’s tallest player will continue as a larger-than-life spectacle.