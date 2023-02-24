Antonio Brown’s Rare Heartwarming Video With His Kids Appears in HBO’s Trailer For ‘Hard Knocks’

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For most NFL fans, the first thing that comes to mind when they hear ‘Antonio Brown’, is “controversy”. The former Steelers wide receiver has landed in trouble multiple times due to his reckless and carefree attitude. However, it wasn’t always like this. Many would remember the times when AB was a nice person to be around. Like back in 2019, during a practice session at the Raiders’ facility.

AB had just been traded to the Raiders by the Steelers, and HBO was filming the session for their ‘Hard Knocks’ series. In the midst of everything, they managed to capture a sweet and wholesome moment between AB and his kids. It is likely one of the very few recorded moments where viewers actually feel good about AB being in the shot.

AB captured in a rare heartwarming moment as his kids try to grasp his trade

The captured footage proves two things. One is that AB was and probably is, capable of being a better human being than he is right now. Secondly, his kids had no idea of what getting traded meant. Of course, it is a difficult topic to grasp at such a young age, but the ensuing exchanges are funny and heartwarming at the same time.

The most iconic moment is when one of his kids asks, “Where’s Roethlisberger?!”. A smiling AB had to explain to his kids that Ben Roethlisberger plays for the Steelers and that his new QB is Derek Carr. His kids seemed pretty interested in knowing who this new person was. AB was only happy to oblige, as he pointed Carr out among the players practicing in the distance.

Antonio Brown ruins any chance of an NFL comeback with a list of controversies

Antonio Brown’s list of controversies is as fabled as his tenure with the Steelers. In the 9 years he spent in Pittsburgh, he established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In fact, he even managed to record 100+ receptions for 6 seasons consecutively, before he was eventually traded off to the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

His downfall started with that move. He barely lasted in Oakland for 7 months. The problems started with an altercation about wearing a helmet and ended with him having a tussle with General Manager Mike Mayock. Eventually, Brown asked to be released, and he soon signed with the New England Patriots. 13 days later, he was once again on his way out.

2020 gave him a chance at a fresh start, this time with the Buccaneers. However, an on-field tantrum mid-game resulted in the Bucs booting him off. That was the last time Brown ever stepped on the gridiron as an NFL player.

His antics did not stop there, however. He has since been busy making inappropriate and unnecessary posts about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Post which he managed to completely humiliate himself after exposing himself to a guest in a Dubai Hotel. What’s more, he was even accused of attempting to steal jewelry.

Antonio Brown has since then expressed a strong desire to return to the NFL. However, it seems very unlikely that a team would sign him. The PR risk is just too much for any team to handle. Will Brown try to make amends for his mistakes to earn another r shot in the NFL? Or will his name fade away from the minds of NFL fans?

