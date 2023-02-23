LeBron James, Captivated by A.J McCarron’s Girlfriend Katherine Webb’s Beauty, Became One of Her Earliest Followers on Social Media

With the start of the XFL comes an opportunity for former NFL QB A.J. McCarron to once again shine as a player. For many fans, however, this is an opportunity for them to rekindle their long-lost love for McCarron’s “beautiful” wife, Katherine Webb-McCarron. Even as a mother of 3, Katherine seems to be capturing hearts left right stand center, ever since that fateful day back in 2013.

Katherin was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and went to Auburn University to pursue a B.Sc in Business Management and Administration. It was during college that she met McCarron through Twitter of all places. However, that chance meeting proved to be the best thing ever for her, as it set in motion a series of events that would end up with her being one of the most famous personalities of her time.

Brent Musburger made Katherine Webb famous by calling her “beautiful”

The 2013 BCS game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was a memorable one. Not just because the Crimson Tide managed to overcome the best defensive units of that year. It was also memorable because of how Katherine Webb was introduced to the football community and the rest of the world.

During the game, the live feed cut to a camera that was focussing on Katherine as she watched the game from among the audience. Brent Musburger, enamored with her beauty, called her “lovely” and “beautiful”. He even remarked to former QB and broadcast partner Kirk Herbsreit, “You quarterbacks get all the good-looking women.”

Things took a turn for the better for Katherine after than game. Overnight, her follower count on Twitter rose from 2,000 to about 200,000. What’s more, one of her newest followers was none other than NBA superstar LeBron James himself. It did not stop there, for she was then invited to come on various TV shows. She also got a chance to be a judge for the Miss USA beauty pageant.

A.J. McCarron signs up for a stint in the XFL after injuries deny him NFL fame

A.J. McCarron’s life in the NFL wasn’t very long, nor very illustrious. The former Alabama signal caller struggles with injuries for a long time and ultimately was left without a team. However, he seems to have found a new wave of enthusiasm, as he joins the newly revamped XFL, playing as the QB for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Battlehawks managed to pull off an incredible comeback against the San Antonio Brahmas in their opening fixture. Thanks in part to some brilliant throws by McCarron. Not to forget, his 22-yard throw helped the Battlehawks keep possession after scoring in the 4th quarter, thanks to the XFL’s rules. Overall, he seems to be flourishing in the atmosphere the XFL provides. Will he ever make a return to the NFL?

