Antonio Brown Schools Razorbacks’ Taylen Green as Jerrin Thompson Gets Kicked in Week IV — “That’s How It’s Done”

Antonio Brown; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) fails to hurdle over Auburn Tigers defensive back Jerrin Thompson (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Arkansas Razorbacks lead Auburn Tigers 7-0 at halftime. (Credit- USA TODAY Sports)

During the Arkansas Razorbacks versus Auburn Tigers 24-14 clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a viral moment happened when Razorbacks QB Taylen Green’s unsuccessful hurdle attempt ended up in a leap over Tigers Defensive Back, Jerrin Thompson.

As the clip of Thompson getting kicked by Green in the face started doing rounds on X, former Pittsburgh Steelers star, Antonio Brown quickly chimed in by reposting the footage and shared a GIF of his own similar infamous play from 2014.

In the caption he wrote, “That’s how it’s done.”


10 years ago as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Cleveland Browns, Brown– just like Green, leapt over the the former Browns punter, Spencer Lanning on a punt return. However, he didn’t just leap, he also landed a kick to Lanning’s face. And, unlike Green, he was successful in his attempt. 

Although Brown was penalized for the Kung-Fu move, the kick still remains a topic of discussion among NFL fans to date.

So, as soon as Brown’s recent tweet involving Taylen Green and Jerrin Thompson went viral–while referencing his 2014 hurdle attempt made it to X, reactions from fans followed suit.

One fan hailed Brown’s “Kung Fu kick” as iconic while a second fan called Brown the “Bruce Lee of the NFL.”

A third fan dubbed Brown’s leap and subsequent penalty as the worst flag in the history of the NFL.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan quipped how thankfully, Brown kicked Lanning’s face and not his “nutbag.” 

Brown’s kick on Lanning’s face was not intentional–something that he shared on his first episode of the CTESPN podcast while speaking to Dolphins star, Tyreek Hill.

Brown explains what went behind his “Kung Fu Kick”

While speaking to the Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver, Brown revealed the historic “kick” happened as he focused on scoring a TD. As he ran fast and was nearing the punter, Spencer Lanning was the last defender between the Steelers WR and the endzone.

In Brown’s mind, he saw a golden opportunity to replicate a “Reggie Bush moment” –the one where the former Saints star, pulled off an incredible leap to score a touchdown in 2009 against the Dolphins:

“Remember Reggie Bush jumped over a guy and scored? Yeah, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is my moment! I think I jumped too early,” narrated Brown.

Brown tried to leap over Lanning to score a similar TD. However, the overexcitement ruined it. He jumped too early which led to the mishap. Instead of smoothly jumping over Lanning, the former Steelers WR’s foot connected with Lanning’s face.

