“He’s a Riot”: Cam Newton Calls Antonio Brown ‘the Ultimate Troll’ Over Resurfaced Shilo Sanders’ Video

Ever since retiring from the NFL, Antonio Brown has made a name for himself as a former player turned internet troll. And like everyone else, AB was tuned into the 2025 NFL Draft and noticed the slide of Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders going undrafted.

Shedeur eventually got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Brown posted on X old videos of him burning Shilo in one-on-one coverage drills, as the Colorado cornerback was seen struggling to keep up with Brown. The video got reactions from many, including former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Speaking on his show, 4th and 1 With Cam Newton, Newton called Brown out for his behavior, labeling him the ultimate troll and trying to jab innocent shots at the Sanders family.

“This is lopsided information Antonio Brown,” said Newton before saying,“He’s a riot, you know what comes with Antonio Brown. He’s the ultimate troll. He said things about me, a lot of other people, and that’s just who he is.”

Newton’s co-host, Omari “Peggy’ Collins, then defended the Sanders family by saying if he were Deion, he would want his son Shilo to work out and guard a receiver of Brown’s caliber. Even if there were selective plays of the young corner losing reps to one of the greatest route runners of all time, it isn’t a bad look.

Cam then pointed out how Brown posted just two clips of the time he and Shilo were playing against each other. Newton said he would love to see more clips of the matchup and believes that Shilo won some snaps.

Collins wondered out loud whether the videos Brown posted hurt or help Shilo right now, as he is currently on the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Newton thinks it doesn’t matter.

The Sanders family seemed to have taken Brown’s jab on the chin. Brown even got a response from their father on Deion on X, who took the high road and showed nothing but love and support for Brown in his reply.

Moving forward, both the Sanders brothers will have to fight for a roster spot. Shedeur will fight for a job in a crowded Cleveland quarterback room, and Shilo will have to turn heads and make the most out of his opportunity as an undrafted free agent.