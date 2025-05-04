Antonio Brown Confirms His Mental Health Struggles After Tom Brady’s Chat With Him Goes Viral

Whether it was leaving his Buccaneers teammates in the middle of a game against the Jets or walking away from the Raiders over a helmet dispute, Antonio Brown has always let his intrusive thoughts win.

So post-retirement, it was unsurprising to see that Brown stayed true to himself and didn’t hold back with his online antics — from dark jokes to cryptic messages to flat-out shots at former teammates. Sometimes it’s drama without direction; other times, there’s a deeper story buried beneath the chaos.

This week, that deeper story may have surfaced. Brown recently posted a screenshot of an old private chat with Tom Brady. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered encouragement — but also expressed concern for his teammate. And, also, friend.

“Love how you are working,” Brady wrote. “Please don’t miss your psychologist appointments.”

The former QB continued the conversation with a breakdown — or a kind of direction — that seemed to suggest what could help AB.

“PHYSICAL — you have mastered and it is easy for you to work hard MENTAL — you are very smart and you know the game EMOTIONAL — we all need to work on this. We are emotional beings. You need to work equally as hard here!”

Please don’t miss Psychologist appointments…. WTF pic.twitter.com/ae0WErPLJU — AB (@AB84) May 2, 2025

While some fans saw the message as Brady showing support, Brown’s decision to post it came off as an exposé. “Please don’t miss Psychologist appointments…. WTF,” he wrote in the caption. Whether that was to call out Brady or just to start another firestorm is unclear. But clearly, he didn’t seem happy with the advice.

Not long after the screenshot went viral, AB84 was active on X again — this time confirming what many have speculated for years: he’s dealing with mental health struggles. “Yes, I’m seeing my psychologist, Lisa Levine. More Lexapro,” Brown tweeted.

Yes i’m seeing my physiologist Lisa Levine More Lexapro #CTESPN — AB (@AB84) May 4, 2025

Lexapro is a prescription drug commonly used to treat depression and generalized anxiety disorder. While Brown didn’t go into detail, it marked one of the first times he seriously acknowledged seeking help.

For years, fans, analysts, and former teammates have pointed to Brown’s erratic behavior and wondered aloud about his mental well-being. Some even trace it back to the infamous 2016 hit by Vontaze Burfict — a moment many believe marked a turning point in AB’s career and public behavior.

Whatever the root cause, Antonio Brown’s recent posts hint at a complicated truth: behind the trolling, theatrics, and online chaos is someone clearly working through things. And while he may not always express it conventionally, his latest tweets suggest he’s at least taking steps toward better self-awareness.

And for Tom Brady, who’s largely kept quiet through years of personal and offensive jabs from Brown, the original message now reads less like criticism and more like compassion.