“Antonio Brown Is Lucky to Be a Free Man”: Asante Samuel Hits Out at Controversial WR for Trying to Play the ‘Victim’ Card

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines—and once again, it’s not for anything positive. The former Steelers wide receiver has developed a reputation for erratic behavior, and this time, he may have taken things to a new level. At Adin Ross’ recent boxing event, Brown got into an altercation with a group of people, and in the middle of the chaos, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired shots into the air in an attempt to scare off those he claimed were attacking him.

Advertisement

The incident, which appeared to take place in a parking lot, quickly descended into mayhem and panic. Law enforcement responded swiftly and arrested Brown for discharging a firearm. However, after hearing his side of the story, police released him—at least for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Forever (@footballforever)

Antonio Brown should consider himself lucky he’s not behind bars, because things could have taken a deadly turn had the bullet he fired struck someone. Gratitude, however, seems far from his mind. Instead of showing remorse, Brown has taken to social media, playing the victim—something that hasn’t sat well with former Patriots and Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel.

Samuel didn’t mince words, calling out Brown for chasing attention and behaving in ways that suggest he’s spiraling. The two-time Super Bowl champion believes Brown should be thanking his stars he got to go home after the incident—especially since, in Samuel’s view, Brown was either the instigator or, at the very least, someone who significantly escalated the situation.

“That man is searching for some attention that you usually don’t want. Antonio Brown is lucky to be a free man. This guy was chasing after another man, firing shots. What is going on, and he thinks it’s self-defense. Then he claims he was jumped and someone tried to rob or steal his chain. I hate to see people out there do some craziest things and then try to play victim. Do you all really believe Antonio Brown? This man is wild.”

Antonio Brown addressed the incident on social media, offering his version of events and shedding light on his current situation. In the tweet, he claimed that a group of individuals tried to rip off his jewelry and physically assault him, though the video footage doesn’t appear to support that narrative.

According to Brown, police briefly took him into custody but released him after hearing his side of the story. He emphasized that he was not officially arrested and was back home the same night. Brown also mentioned that he plans to consult with his legal team to explore potential action against those he says attacked him, and he intends to continue posting updates about the situation online.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

At this point, Antonio Brown’s antics no longer surprise anyone. Maybe people did try to attack him, but who can say for sure what really happened? This raises an important question: Does the former Steelers star suffer from CTE, or is he simply acting out for attention?

Whatever the case, we can only hope the situation is resolved without further fallout for anyone involved. More importantly, Brown appears to be in need of serious mental health support. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs before things spiral even further.