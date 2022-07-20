NFL

Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West’s Donda Sports’ president

Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West's Donda Sports' president
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Olympian Michael phelps put Tom Brady on blast for his dirty play on Ed Reed in 2013 AFC Championship
Next Article
Only a $17,000 fine for Vernon Maxwell who fought Charles Barkley and a television technician!
NFL Latest News
Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West's Donda Sports' president
Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West’s Donda Sports’ president

Antonio Brown may not have a job in the NFL, but he’s still ready to…