Antonio Brown splurged $2 million on a VIP experience after becoming Kanye West’s Donda Sports’ president

Antonio Brown may not have a job in the NFL, but he’s still ready to drop $2 million, knowing he’s Kanye West’s Donda Sports’ president.

The former Buccaneers wide receiver had a unique end to his NFL career. Brown was on pace for his best regular season averages since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he chose to end his season on a different path.

Brown stormed off the field during the Buccaneers game against the Jets, announcing he was done with the team. He claimed that head coach Bruce Arians was forcing Brown to play through an injury. Arians countered the story and claimed that Brown was angry he wasn’t being targeted enough.

After a series of interviews, Brown has all but sealed his fate in the NFL. No team will want to take on the diva-like attitude he brings despite his production.

Two of the top-four PPR fantasy football seasons in NFL history were recorded by Antonio Brown in back-to-back seasons. His stretch from 2014-2015 might have been the best two-year stretch we’ve seen. • 374 targets

• 265 receptions

• 3,532 yards

• 23 touchdowns — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) July 19, 2022

Antonio Brown had $2 million to spend after signing with Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Brown isn’t earning a steady stream of income anymore after quitting from the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop living a lavish lifestyle.

Apparently, Brown had bought very expensive tickets to see the Super Bowl. He paid $2 million for an owner’s suite at the big game, posting a screenshot of his tickets to show everyone he still means business.

Antonio Brown just put his receipt for buying the owner’s suite for the Super Bowl for $2 million. pic.twitter.com/v6zjM4DPit — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2022

After seeing the screenshot of his ridiculous invoice, fans felt like Brown would go bankrupt very quickly if he tried to live such an expensive lifestyle. After all, he didn’t have his NFL salary to fall back on.

However, Brown has other ways to make money. Donda Sports is his biggest priority at the moment, and being president of a company run by Kanye West holds merit.

Additionally, Brown has saved $100 million from his contracts in the NFL, and he’s invested in several businesses. He has his gym, Boomin’ productions, and has invested in real estate with Floyd Mayweather. It looks like Brown will be just fine.

