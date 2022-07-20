Olympian Michael phelps put Tom Brady on blast for his dirty play on Ed Reed in 2013 AFC Championship

In 2013, a matchup between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens turned controversial after what Phelps described to be a ‘dirty play’ occurred between Tom Brady and Ed Reed.

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have been a model of consistency in the 2000s with both teams winning multiple Super Bowls in the time. This has naturally resulted in competitive and engaging games both in the regular season and playoffs.

In 2013, these teams once again encountered each other in the playoffs, this time in the AFC Championship game. This high stakes game drew in viewers from all over the world, including 23x Olympic gold medalist, Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, has been an ardent supporter of his hometown football team, the Ravens. Naturally, he was also tuned into the game that would determine who would represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The game was due to be a competitive one as well, with legendary players on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback of history at the time, and Ed Reed, a possible candidate for the best safety of all time were on a crash course with one another. The road to the Super Bowl very well could have been decided between these two players.

Michael Phelps questions Tom Brady and his on-field antics

In the primetime lights, what appeared to be a competitive game turned to what some call to be dirty, such as Phelps. This controversy all began towards the end of the second quarter with Brady and the Patriots clinging on to a 3 point lead.

Brady took the snap at the 10 yard line and took off running as the pressure collapsed the pocket. As he was sliding to avoid being hit by Reed, Brady did the inexplicable by raising his leg after he already hit the ground. His leg shot into the knee of Ed Reed, which could have possibly ended in a torn ACL, a common injury in football, and ended Reed’s season.

Tom Brady with a slide-kick on Ed Reed pic.twitter.com/0kSHoxp5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2013

This play received heavy criticism from players and analysts alike who questioned the unusual move from Brady. Phelps also voiced his opinion on the play.

I mean really? You’re allowed to just kick your spikes up like that at the end of a play?? #cheapwaytoplay — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) January 21, 2013

Phelps’ question was one that was posed by the majority of NFL fans. Many people concluded the play to be dirty whereas others were giving the benefit of doubt to Brady.

However, regardless of the opinion that was held, Brady apologized to Reed after the game and the two sorted it out. Brady still holds high praise for Reed, including calling him the ‘toughest defensive player’ he has ever played against.

