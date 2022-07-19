LeBron James hypes up Myles Garrett after receiving a 99 rating in Madden 23

Myles Garrett is the latest NFL player to earn a 99 overall rating in Madden 23, and LeBron James couldn’t be prouder of the Cleveland star.

The Kid from Akron loves everything from his home state, and when he saw the Browns star receive the highest rating possible in the Madden game, he had to show his support.

Garrett has quietly but quickly turned into the superstar the Browns thought he would be when they drafted him first overall in 2017. Since then, he’s been nothing short of sensational.

With Madden 23 set to roll around some time later this year, it’s time for the annual 99 overall club release. Every year, EA sports releases the names of the players rated 99, the highest overall possible, in their upcoming game.

The first player to be announced this year was Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Adams has been a member of the 99 club before, and after another dominant season, he’s back at the top.

Garrett had an impressive season for Cleveland, and he’s showing that he is the best draft pick the Browns have made in the past decade. Garrett beat out stars T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa, and Von Miller.

Good luck blocking them 😬 The best edge rushers in #Madden23❗ pic.twitter.com/hps7oV8hLT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 19, 2022

LeBron James congratulates Myles Garrett for his 99 overall rating in Madden

Myles Garrett becomes the first Cleveland Brown in history to be part of the 99 club, and he absolutely deserves it. In 68 games, Garrett has put up 58.5 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, and 116 quarterback hits.

Garrett’s quickness is what makes him so effective. He was the quickest to get to the quarterback last year, recording a league leading 5.5 sacks in 2.5 seconds or less.

Myles Garrett led the NFL with 5.5 sacks recorded in 2.5 seconds or less last season, per TruMedia. Here’s one of those sacks, against the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/vsMbqpPeQg — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) June 16, 2022

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith announced Garrett’s induction into the club.

However, Bruce Smith wasn’t the only legend to give Garrett his flowers. Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulated Garrett on his Instagram story too.

LeBron shows his support for Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/aRHdr2PxyM — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) July 19, 2022

Coming from Cleveland, LeBron will be quick to congratulate any athlete doing well out of his city. LeBron has a vested interest in the Browns, and with Garrett making headlines for his favorite team, he wasn’t shying away from giving the star edge rusher his dues.

