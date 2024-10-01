Antonio Brown Urges Eagles to Fire Nick Sirianni and Appoint Bill Belichick as Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have been spiraling lately under Coach Nick Sirianni. Not only have they lost 10 out of their last 13 games, but their recent outing also ended up with a 33-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This has left many, including Antonio Brown, challenging Sirianni’s case as the head coach. The former NFL WR took to X and suggested that the 6x Super Bowl-winning HC, Bill Belichick, should take the helm of the Eagles.

“Eagles need Bill and Bill needs the Eagles,” Brown said. “Bill Belichick gets a head coaching job before May? Bid yes. $500. $832 payout, if right.”

With 31 postseason wins, the most by any head coach, Belichick would unarguably be an asset to the Eagles team. His record of being the only HC with seven seasons of 13-plus wins undoubtedly seems like a solution to the present crisis of the Philadelphia side.

Moreover, add a QB of Jalen Hurts’ capabilities to the mix, and the scenario spells out success on the gridiron. This was the picture Brown was hinting at.

Agreeing with Brown’s tweet, one fan had the perfect phrase to explain the entry of the former Patriots HC into the Philadelphia team:

Another fan echoed a similar opinion:

However, Brown’s suggestion didn’t sit well with a few other football fans.

Pointing out how Brown’s fall from grace after his on-field walkout during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in January 2022, a third fan fired back saying:

Meanwhile, another viewer had her own course of thought to state, bringing in an AFC team in team of Bill Belichick:

Interestingly, Antonio Brown is not the only one calling for a change in the Eagles coaching room. Analyst Colin Cowherd has a similar point of view regarding Nick.

Colin Cowherd calls out Nick Sirianni after Eagles’ subpar performance

Taking to his podcast, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Sports Commentator did not shy away from being blunt about Nick Sirianni’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Nick Sirianni was not ready for it when he got the job,” Cowherd stated. “He’s not necessarily a great coordinator yet. He could be a great position coach.”

For Cowherd, Sirianni’s past success with the Eagles ever since he joined in 2021 was due to Shane Steichen, the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator. However, as Steichen left for a head coaching role with the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni’s weaknesses became evident.

Pointing out the Eagles’ sharp decline under the current HC’s leadership, Cowherd commented:

“What does Nick do? Does Nick call plays? No. Is he a defensive wiz? No, he’s an offensive guy. Culture-builder like Dan Campbell? No. Reportedly he doesn’t get along great with Jalen Hurts and doesn’t have his trust. He’s not great with the media and is not a quarterback ‘whisperer.’ You gotta be great at something. If even you’re struggling as a head coach – are you good on your side of the ball? They’re not.”

Cowherd did not just stop there. “Philadelphia is one of the better-run organizations. They don’t sit around and wait,” stated the analyst to back his stance of making a move regarding coaching crisis.

Cowherd recalled how the Eagles never held back to replace previous HCs, Doug Pederson and Chip Kelly, when their coaching styles didn’t fit the franchise’s vision. Nick Sirianni, per Brown and Cowherd, should be dropped under the same category by the Eagles to start with a clean slate.