“Antonio Brown watching the downfall of Jon Gruden and the Steelers is like Thanos in The Avengers”: NFL fans hype up Bucs WR after outlasting those who didn’t want him

Antonio Brown was once on the fringes of the league, having fallen out with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jon Gruden on the Las Vegas Raiders. Oh how things have changed.

Jon Gruden recently resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders after reports of a disturbing past came out. Gruden had sent racist, mysoginistic, and homophobic emails over the last ten years, a recent NFL investigation revealed.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are currently seeing the end of an era as it looks like Ben Roethlisberger is playing on his last legs right now. They’re the worst in their division and things don’t look like they’ll improve much more. Brown, on the other hand, is playing some of the best football of his life on a Super Bowl contending team.

NFL fans troll Pittsburgh Steelers and Jon Gruden after Antonio Brown has made a successful NFL comeback

At the beginning of last year, it genuinely seemed like AB wouldn’t get another chance in the NFL. He was acting like a diva, causing problems wherever he went. However, Brady brought him under his wing, and things have been incredible for him since then.

He started over 60 yards receiving in four starts for the Bucs last year despite joining the team incredibly late into the year, and this year he’s only taken it up a notch. He’s averaging 81.3 yards per game and has three touchdowns, one less than he did last year.

NFL fans joke about Brown’s success now because of the way things ended for John Gruden, and how they’re looking for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment.

Pittsburgh had one of the best offenses in the league during Brown’s prime fielding the killer B’s, in Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown. Now, they have none of them and one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 27th in the league currently. Gruden was essentially forced to quit his job, and he was removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor as well.

The #Bucs are removing Jon Gruden from their ring of honor. pic.twitter.com/kIV6vj1i5y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

Jokes were made, references to the Avengers thrown in.

Antonio Brown watching the downfall of the Steelers and Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/sRuLNSyZ2f — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 12, 2021

It’s unclear what to make of the situation. Of course, whatever Gruden did should be condemned and was horrible in nature. However, if he showed growth and maturity after, should he not be awarded a second chance when so many players in the league are? It’s a difficult line to walk.

The Steelers part of the meme is definitely something to laugh at, on the other hand. It is striking to see how terrible their offense has been since Brown’s departure, but Roethlisberger is getting up there in age, and not everyone is Tom Brady.

