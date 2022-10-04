Antonio Brown, who s*xually harassed a woman, is being sued $33,160 for fraud and breach of contract

Antonio Brown is in all sorts of trouble right now, and the former wide receiver is also facing legal action, potentially losing a lot of money.

Brown has been off the rocker for a while now, but his recent actions have especially been something to condemn. Brown’s downfall started when he exited the Buccaneers in the most dramatic fashion.

He claimed that the Buccaneers and Bruce Arians wanted him to play through an injury and were forcefully making him go out onto the field when he didn’t want to.

However, Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers denied these claims, instead saying that the issue came down to Brown wanting more targets when he was already getting the ball a lot.

Brown stormed off the field, tossing his jersey into the stands, and running out shirtless. The Buccaneers immediately terminated Brown’s contract with the team, and that’s the last time we’ve seen him on an NFL field.

Antonio Brown is being sued for $33,160

Recently, Brown has been making a lot of headlines, and not for good reasons. The first case was him jumping in the Dubai pool to expose himself completely nude to a woman, essentially s*xually harassing her.

Then, Brown posted a picture on Instagram of him and Gisele Bündchen with Tom Brady’s face cropped out. The post comes in the midst of Brady and Gisele’s marital problems.

Rumors have been flying all over about what is going wrong with Brady and Gisele, and many claim that Brady’s unretirement is the cause of the problems. In the wake of that, Brown posting something like what he did was completely inappropriate.

There are also claims that Brown is being sued for $33,000. A company that helped Brown out with a community outreach program during the Super Bowl is taking legal action against Brown.

Phantom Labs Inc. is suing Brown’s corporations Boomin Productions LLC and STB Athletes for a breach of an oral contract and for fraudulent inducement.

They are seeking $33,160 in damages. “Brown and his team have a history of not paying vendors and employees for their services, further confirming that despite their promises and assurances, defendants had no intention of paying Phantom when it was hired,” the lawsuit reads.

For the event, expenses and fees rose to $66,050 of which $35,000 had been paid. However, the full amount wasn’t paid forward by Antonio Brown and his companies, and so they’re seeking legal action.

