Denver Broncos Depth Chart 2022 : Running Back Options for Broncos after Javonte Williams is out with torn ACL

Javonte Williams heard the worst of it when doctors confirmed that the starting running back would be out of the season with an ACL injury.

Denver hasn’t had the start to their season that everyone was anticipating after the team traded for Russell Wilson this offseason. They’re 2-2 which isn’t all too bad, but they haven’t looked special on offense.

Their wins have been unimpressive so far, and Russell Wilson’s play can be summed up as subpar. Williams burst onto the scene as a rookie last year with 903 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

He was poised to make a giant leap this year, but after the injury, he’ll have to wait to show the league what he’s capable of. Williams was the Broncos leading rusher so far.

It’s a devastating result for a team that needs all the help it can find on offense so far. There are options behind Williams for the Broncos to cover up with, but it’s a significant loss nonetheless.

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Raiders, out for rest of season (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/jwAnPR7gOM pic.twitter.com/3f6F1khfbk — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 3, 2022

Javonte Williams replacements: Who do the Broncos have behind their star running back?

Other than the ACL tear, scans showed that he also tore his LCL and posterior lateral corner. It’s a long road back, and everyone in the NFL community is hoping he can come back strong.

So, what options do the Broncos have behind Williams? At the running back position, Williams had played a season-high 142 snaps, meaning that whoever fills in has big shoes to step into.

Williams also had the second most receptions on the team behind Courtland Sutton.

Broncos Running Back Depth Chart 2022

The best option behind Javonte Williams right now is Melvin Gordon. Gordon’s numbers have been pretty consistent over his career. He rushed for 900+ yards the last two seasons, but turnover problems have given him a shorter leash than usual.

He’s already fumbled four times this season, and that’s concerning considering he’s only had 45 touches. So, Gordon will get a chance to redeem himself, but he needs to take care of the ball for the Broncos to fully trust him.

The Broncos also have options in Mike Boone and Devine Ozigobo. However, both backs have limited experience, so trusting them to carry a high load wouldn’t be ideal.

The Broncos also made the move to sign Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad. Murray has shown to be a capable runner in the past, and given his experience, he may have the edge over Boone and Ozigbo.

With Javonte Williams out for season, Broncos signing RB Latavius Murray off Saints practice squad, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/jwAnPR7gOM pic.twitter.com/GoYnV2BxMF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 4, 2022

