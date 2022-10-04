Shannon Sharpe destroys Antonio Brown for posting Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen’s controversial photo after “n*ked in the pool” scandal

Antonio Brown is in the news again after a quiet few months, and Shannon Sharpe doesn’t have any remorse for the former wide receiver.

The diva receiver has always had something or the other going on which used to take away from his performances on the field, and now they’re revealing his character in a massive way.

Brown last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and needless to say, his departure from the team wasn’t all that surprising. AB had formed a strong connection with Tom Brady, and the two were really hitting their stride in their second season together.

However, something snapped in the Bucs game against the New York Jets. There are conflicting stories of what happened as Brown claimed that he was being forced into the game when he was dealing with an ankle injury while other sources say that Brown was frustrated due to a lack of targets (which wasn’t the case as he was being targetted quite often).

He stormed off the field, waving his jersey in the air, and that was that. Brown hasn’t found a new NFL team, and after his recent actions, chances are his NFL career is all but dusted.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is officially released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for storming off the field during game vs. the New York Jets. pic.twitter.com/dNv5axvCij — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Shannon Sharpe slams Antonio Brown for pool scandal and dissing Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Brown has been going off the rails recently. Videos showed his s*xually harassing a woman in a pool in Dubai, exposing himself multiple times to the woman without any hesitance.

Video: Antonio Brown exposes himself to stunned guests in hotel pool #antoniobrown

Watch here👉🏽https://t.co/TanouBG4OR pic.twitter.com/yxSko7zChW — Theeshaderoomed (@Theeshaderoomed) October 1, 2022

Fans’ reactions have all been negative towards the incident, as they should, and there is no defense for Brown anymore. He’s shown time and time again that he isn’t in the right mindset.

He then also posted a picture on Instagram with Gisele Bündchen, cropping out Tom Brady’s face and adding his own. The shot was completely unprecedented and unnecessary given how Brady has given him everything in the past, including housing.

No Antonio Brown did not just post a pic of Gisele Brady hugging him on Instagram…🙃 pic.twitter.com/3xGqI7gSsO — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) October 2, 2022

Shannon Sharpe discussed Brown’s actions on Undisputed, and he was livid. He brought up how he knew Brown had issues from his Steelers days, and he believes it was fueled by money. The more money Brown got, the more he let it get to his head and started acting out however he felt necessary.

Unc Shannon sharpe went off on Antonio brown for posting Tom Brady wife & exposing himself in Dubai hotel pool 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/v0QIObFs1a — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 3, 2022

