“Antonio Pierce Is a Natural Born Leader”: Skip Bayless Gives His Biased Take On the Raiders New HC

Skip Bayless has often been vocal about having his bias on matters, and the Raiders’ new HC, Antonio Pierce, is one such case. Especially since the Las Vegas Raiders delivered an impressive performance with a 30-6 victory against the New York Giants in their first game under the interim HC. Furthermore, Pierce’s passionate “Raiiiii-ders” chant in a post-game interview, celebrating victory with cigars in the locker room, emphasizes the positive change he has already brought to the team. And Skip had recognized it very early on.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet by The Skip Bayless Show, the host remarked, “Antonio Pierce was born to be the head coach of the Raiders.” Skip also added that he had previously worked with Pierce on ‘First Take’, and applauded his football knowledge. Moreover, he highlighted Pierce’s coaching background in both high school and college, making him a perfect choice for the head coach position.

“In my first days, I had worked closely with Antonio Pierce,” Skip said. “He was an analyst who came on the first day and knew the game inside out… Antonio Pierce really knows football inside out… He’s also a natural-born leader.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkipBaylessShow/status/1723060455860838576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few days ago, Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin on “Undisputed” advocated for making Pierce the full-time head coach, citing the team’s improved performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1721549252906881360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In Skip’s view, Pierce’s background as a nine-year NFL linebacker and his emphasis on raising others make him an ideal leader. There are also rumors flying around that the Raiders will offer the interim HC a full-time role as head coach if he can lead the team to great heights.

The New Raiders Under HC Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, experienced “butterflies” for the third time in his professional football career before leading the team to a resounding 30-6 victory over the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Pierce even distributed blank sheets of paper to the Raiders players to symbolize a fresh start under his leadership. Under his guidance, the team showcased renewed energy and emotion, which they hope to build upon in the second half of the season. The 30-6 win marked their most significant margin of victory immediately following a mid-season coaching change.

Pierce’s appointment also marked a significant moment in Raiders history, with the team having a black interim head coach, a black interim general manager (Champ Kelly), and a black female team president (Sandra Douglass Morgan).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/diverserep/status/1721917370094977216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Raiders’ offensive strategy shifted with a focus on running the ball, as they called a designed rush on a season-high 58% of their plays against the Giants. This change in approach was well-received by the players, and it will surely be interesting to see how they fare against the Jets.