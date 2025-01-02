mobile app bar

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Expresses Concern Over ASU Standout Cam Skattebo Vomiting Mid-Game: “Any Concussion Specialists?”

Cam Skattebo and Kelly Stafford

Cam Skattebo [Left]; Kelly Stafford [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2025 has barely started, and we might already have an early Game of the Year contender as ASU almost pulled off an upset for the ages against the Texas Longhorns. Leading the Sun Devils’ charge was Cam Skattebo, who was simply all over the field, bulldozing his way to yardage.

Cam’s physical exhibition, however, came at a cost, as the RB was seen vomiting profusely by the end of the matchup. This was not a pleasant sight, as many worried about the 22-year-old’s health, including Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford.

After the Peach Bowl concluded, Kelly took to Instagram to express her concern for the ASU Standout. Skattebo was seen on the sidelines vehemently shaking his head and vomiting after he got hit by a Texans defender.

Kelly wondered why no concussion checks or protocols were enforced on the ASU RB, as Cam’s body language after the hit didn’t look like the result of a typical impact.

“Are there concussion specialists that watch college football games? number four for ASU puking and constantly shaking his head after getting hit… just feel like someone should check on him..?” Kelly wrote on her IG Story.

Despite the botched hit, the fact that Skattebo went on to complete the game speaks volumes about his character. As per reports, Cam repeatedly used the word “Undeniable” throughout the match, showcasing the resolve and winning mentality with which he entered Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Skattebo ensured that these words didn’t go in vain either. His physicality was unmatched as he racked up crucial yardage and scores for the team.

Cam ended the night with three combined touchdowns, 143 rushing yards, and 42 through the air. Despite the heroic performance, the Longhorns edged out 39-31 in a clash that ended with a double OT. The loss ended the Sun Devils’ season where they managed to stun one and all dominant conference runs and championship wins.

Cam has plenty to take pride in, as NFL scouts surely took note of the warrior spirit he displayed against a superior opponent. It’s clear that Cam will be a hot commodity in the NFL drafts this season.

