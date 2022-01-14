“Arch Manning to Oklahoma University! Speak it into existence!”: Peyton Manning and Eli Manning’s nephew fielding offer from Sooners has CFB fans hyped

Arch Manning is the most intriguing football athlete to come out of high school in a long time, and he’s already fielding offers from some of the top colleges in the world.

Arch has an incredible amount of football in his bloodline starting right from his grandpa, Archie Manning who played back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Then, his father Cooper Manning used to play football in high school, and he was a standout receiver before a spinal condition derailed his career. And, of course, Arch’s uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning are two of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, each winning two Super Bowls. Arch has some big shoes to fill, but so far he’s doing a great job.

Arch Manning showing off the DUEL THREAT skills last night scoring 5 TD’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DYCmiggk6A — Overtime (@overtime) September 25, 2021

The high school standout is ranked as the number one overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting batch, and now he’s finally fielding offers from top tier schools.

Also Read: “I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year”: Colts GM Chris Ballard snubs Carson Wentz as Colts QB for 2022

Arch Manning fields an offer from Oklahoma Sooners

When you think of the top CFB schools and which ones Arch would be interested in, names like Alabama, Georgia, Georgia, Clemson, Texas, and of course, Ole Miss (where Eli Manning went to school)

Coach Nick Saban has built something of a dynasty with the work he’s put in into making Alabama a top recruit destination with their constant appearances in the CFP and National Championship games.

While Arch hasn’t committed to a college yet, he definitely knows about Alabama’s success and acknowledged how great Nick Saban has been.

However, there may be another college in the mix which Arch was overlooking before. The Oklahoma Sooners finally gave Arch Manning an offer after reportedly alos getting a verbal commitment from the second best quarterback prospect in Malachi Nelson.

However, recognizing Arch’s talents, the Sooners simply couldn’t turn their heads away. Additionally, offenseive coordinator JJeff Lebby has a history with the Manning family as ahe worked at Eli and Archie Manning’s alma mater, Ole Miss.

ARCH MANNING TO OU!!!! SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE!!!! — Yesterdayz newz (@jacobrobertsonn) January 14, 2022

Also Read: “We’re in lap 50, we’re in the third quarter, how deep are you going to dig?” : When Odell Beckham Jr. drew inspiration from Lewis Hamilton’s epic win at 2019 Monaco Grand Prix