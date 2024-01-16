Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Getting Engaged This Summer?

Fans of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance have remained fixated on each move by them from day one. Whether it’s a video call from Taylor from an award function or a flying kiss from Travis in her concert from the sidelines, details matter the most. Additionally, they are eagerly speculating about the next big step for the couple, who have been in the headlines since September.

Recently, whispers of an impending engagement occurred with details of Travis Kelce even asking Swift’s father for her hand. However, TMZ reported that the speedy walk down the aisle already imagined by TNT fans needed to be contained as of now.

Despite the rumors circulating this week that Taylor’s camp had hinted at an early summer engagement, insiders reveal that such predictions are unfounded. The report read,

“Taylor and Travis as still being in a honeymoon phase, of sorts — and they say it’s just too early to tell if they’ll ever advance past the dating stage.”

While this might be bursting the TNT fans’ bubble, an international tour is awaiting Taylor Swift after February. Travis potentially joining her during breaks from his NFL season has been a hustle. Now with heightened hopes of the postseason after the Chiefs’ win over the Miami Dolphins, the long distance poses a challenge. However, the rumors were quite intense prompting the enthusiasts to wonder if wedding bells were on the horizon.

Engagement Anticipation of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Unraveled

A scoop by Page Six reported that the Grammy-winning star and Chiefs TE were ready to advance their relationship. The engagement was reported to be around Valentine’s Day and the couple wanted to avoid the appearance of ‘rushed insanity’. Additionally, there was an added spill about a wedding in July on their one-year anniversary.

Though the rumors have been squashed now, there still remains another date that was previously proposed by Hilarie Burton. The One Tree Hill actress speculated in November that a proposal might be on the cards for Swift by May 2024. She also tweeted that the couple might celebrate this Christmas together.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

In fact, Taylor was in attendance as the Chiefs fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in a 20-14 match. The initial reports by Page Six proved her prediction about a diamond on TayTay’s ring finger, wrong. However, the February rumors have now been busted following a story by the TMZ. Therefore, the anticipation for the Kansas City Chiefs fans and Swifties who supported the couple since the start remains heightened.

However it unfolds, fans will be ready to support the NFL’s current golden couple. As tempting as it is to imagine the wedding of this powerhouse couple, the two have both recently come out of long-term relationships. Maybe it is not wise to imagine the white doves quite yet. Or maybe it’s the natural progression of this saga. Guess, we’ll find out for sure summer come.