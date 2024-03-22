mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Sweats it Out in the Gym Wearing His Signature $150 Adidas Turf Shoes

Yagya Bhargava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes Sweats It Out In the Gym Wearing His Signature $150 Adidas Turf Shoes

Picture Credits: Adidas and USA TODAY Sports

Following a successful season with a Super Bowl victory, enjoying time with family, and a vacation to Los Cabos, Patrick Mahomes is back to the basics. In a video shared by Patrick Mahomes on his Instagram, he can be seen working out at the gym with vigorous workouts in his distinctive $150 Adidas Turf Shoes.

Mahomes showed his diligent work ethic in the gym with flexibility and light footwork drills, as well as med ball throws, weighted pulls, and shoulder exercises. As a matter of fact, he demonstrated what it takes to be a Super Bowl MVP. The NFL quarterback found it much easier with the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Turf Training Shoes.

Designed for athletes who want both functionality and fashion, these shoes come with Repetitor midsole cushioning to ensure smooth motion while making quick turns, running, or leaping. They have a sturdy rubber outsole that ensures that your footing stays stable on all types of terrain.

The artificial material on top guarantees a secure and comfortable fit, making sure you have the necessary support to focus on winning. Tie your shoelaces, welcome the challenge, and release your full potential. Mahomes displayed high levels of flexibility and agility during his workout video.

Well, He has to put in a lot of effort for the upcoming season, as the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to win the Vince Lombardi trophy for the third consecutive year.

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes launched “Mahomes 2” Right Before Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes and Adidas launched the football player’s exclusive line of shoes and clothing in collaboration with the brand right before the Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes has his first official training show, Mahomes 1 Impact FLX come out in August 2021 with the Future Icons clothing line.

Adidas worked closely with Mahomes to create the new Mahomes 2 collection, which combines the expertise of Adidas’ top footwear and apparel designers to reflect the iconic athlete’s personal style and interests.

The initial release of the Mahomes 2 Impact FLX featured a combination of matte gold and bronze details, which were influenced by his passion for timepieces and a vast array of high-end watches. Moreover, one can take a look at those in Patrick Mahomes training video. They say data from Mahomes 1 Impact FLX was utilized to enhance the design of the shoe, which now includes a generative traction outsole, improved mesh upper, and repetitor foam midsole.

The Mahomes 2 Impact FLX Grey and Metallic Silver, two Mahomes ZNE Full-Zips (bronze strata and white), two Mahomes ZNE Pants (bronze strata and white), three Mahomes Graphic Tees (bronze strata and white), and three Mahomes ZNE Shorts (bronze strata and white) are all part of the complete collection currently on sale on their website.

About the author

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava is a Senior Journalist/Writer at The Sports Rush and has been following the NFL over an year. He transitioned from being a chef to sports journalism due to his profound love for sports. With over 200 articles with The Sports Rush, he has previously delved into various US sports, including basketball, baseball, and golf. Yagya, with a sports passion and keen writing eye, thrives in delivering sports news that's not just captivating but also accurate. He embraces the competitive spirit, having played football at the National level.

Read more from Yagya Bhargava

Share this article

Don’t miss these