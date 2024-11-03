mobile app bar

Did Jason Kelce Do the Right Thing by Smashing a Fan’s Phone Over Anti-Travis Remarks? Opinion Poll Explores

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce might be a softy but he’s not going to stand for fans’ disrespect. The former Eagles center saw himself in the headlines after he snatched a fan’s phone and threw it to the ground. What prompted Jason’s action was the fan’s disrespectful comments involving his little brother Travis Kelce.

Jason’s aggressive behavior stemmed from taunts, and homophobic slurs directed at his brother Travis and Taylor Swift. The concerning incident occurred before the Nittany Lions’ matchup against Ohio State.

Video footage of the incident reveals telling details. The fan can be heard saying, “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a fa— for dating Taylor Swift?”.

Infuriated by the remark, Jason turned around, took the fan’s phone, and threw it on the ground. When the fan asked Jason to give the phone back, he replied, “Who’s the fa— now?”

The incident has since gone viral. Since it occurred outside the typical time for podcast shows, there have not yet been any analyses. However, former Heisman winner and well-known analyst Robert Griffin III conducted a poll on X, asking his followers whether Jason was justified in smashing the fan’s phone.

At the time of writing, over 60% of the respondents—out of more than 57,000 votes cast—believe the fan deserved this reaction for his action. Approximately 17% think Jason should have controlled himself, while another 13 percent expressed indifference.

The voting results and the substantial sample size indicate a significant number of fans are supporting the older Kelce brother.

It is not conclusive to say who is right or wrong since both sides have made mistakes. Nevertheless, the voting trend indicates that fans are currently favoring Jason’s stance.

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let's Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what's up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

