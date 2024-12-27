“Soto Just Got $700 Million”: Fans React To Cam Newton’s Claim That the WNBA Will Surpass ‘Dying’ Baseball

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton on the court during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Baseball is not what it used to be. Once America’s favorite sport, the game has fallen in popularity, with the NFL and NBA taking over. Despite that, contracts are getting wider, thanks to their no-cap rule as Juan Soto signed a 15-year $765 million contract with the Mets. It overtakes Shohei Ohtani’s contact. Despite this, Cam Newton believes baseball is a dying sport and WNBA will overtake MLB.

” Baseball is like a, I hate to say it, is a dying sport. I think baseball will be surpassed by WNBA in 20 years.”

Such a ludicrous statement for many hardcore baseball fanatics. It received a reaction that many expected. Many argued that baseball is alive and growing, pointing out Soto’s $700 million contract.

Others called it an outrageous take and took a jab at Cam, asserting that he has CTE because MLB players are out-earning other athletes. However, few agreed with his take, accepting that baseball has lost its popularity.

Baseball was essentially dying but saw a recent revival in its fortunes. The average age for MLB ticket buyers was 51 in 2019, pointing out only the old generation loyal to the sport was interested in the sport. However, the media age has fallen to 45 today. The age of a new fan trying to engage in sport used to be 43. It’s now 36.

While young people still show an interest in baseball, the generation born after 2000 often perceives the sport as overly reliant on stats, slow-paced, and somewhat boring. This demographic, with shorter attention spans, favors faster and more dynamic entertainment. In response, MLB has made significant efforts to adapt by speeding up the game and introducing measures to make it more engaging.

However, another challenge lies in the vast salary disparities between players on top-tier teams and those on struggling franchises, a consequence of the league’s lack of a salary cap. This disparity undermines competitiveness.

The revival of MLB hinges on its ability to attract younger audiences, which will require making games shorter, tickets more affordable, and ensuring regional teams remain competitive.

That said, it’s unfair of Cam Newton to label baseball a “dying sport.” Comparing MLB’s position to that of the WNBA—a league that operates at a revenue deficit and remains heavily subsidized by the NBA—is both exaggerated and unrealistic.