Are Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski of the Same Age?

Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce have a combined 6 Super Bowls between them and have been the best TEs in this century. The two have revolutionized the position of TE as both have put up some insane numbers for the position. While Kelce excels at receiving with 7 consecutive 1000 yards, Gronk was an absolute beast at tackling and breaking out from tackles.

Advertisement

Despite both excelling at different aspects and having contrasting playing styles, fans cannot help themselves again as they compare the legendary Patriots TE to the Chiefs Receiving Yards leader on the eve of his 34th birthday. Just like people have already started to compare future GOAT Mahomes to GOAT Tom Brady, the debate for GOAT TE continues to rage on between fans and former players.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SOGFootball/status/1632076721984872448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Kelce has already surpassed Gronk’s 9,286 receiving yards with his 10,941 yards, courtesy of him playing more games than Gronk. However, his average of 12.6 yards per carry is less than Rob’s 15 yards per carry. Gronk’s 92 TDs in just 143 games dwarfs Travis’s 72 TDs in 152 games. Kelce’s receptions per contest and yards per game average are 5.7 and 72.0 yards which underlines his chemistry and importance as a receiver and are slightly better than Rob’s average of 64.9 yards per game receiving and he has 4.3 catches per game as per statspros.com.

Travis Kelce and Gronk Ages

Travis who recently celebrated his birthday, continues to age like a fine wine and excel as a TE for the Chiefs, has two things in common with former Patriots TE and retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski – First they are both GOATs, and second, they are both the same age.

Kelce turned 34 last month on the 5th of October while Gronk turned 34 earlier this year on the 14th of May. Fans were quick to point and notice both GOAT TEs are 34. What makes it hard to believe is that while Kelce continues to take the field and excel as a TE, Gronk hung up his boots two years ago in 2021. T-Swift’s boyfriend is in his 11th season in the NFL after he got drafted in 2013 by the Chiefs. Gronkowski who also played for 11 seasons was drafted 3 years earlier than Chiefs TE in 2010.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1709967937354739895?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There is no debating both of their legacies and that they both are future HOFs, the debate of who is a G.O.A.T TE will continue as always. Both have revolutionized the position and set a benchmark for the future TEs. While the NFL may not have stats for blocking and tackling for TE or O-line men, this quote by ESPN’s Mina Kimes sums up Gronk as a TE-

“It felt like the tight end position was invented in response to his rare gifts, the singular marriage of power and grace he brought to the game”.

Despite being of the same age both have contrasting timelines in their career. Travis started putting up great numbers with the coming of rookie QB Mahomes. Gronk on the other hand played with mighty G.O.A.T Brady. In seasons together, Kelce and Mahomes have won 2 SBs while Gronk and Brady’s 11-year successful partnership yielded 4 SBs and a Patriot Dynasty. While Gronk has already said goodbye to the gridiron, it seems like Travis is just getting started.