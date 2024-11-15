“As a Competitor, I Hate It”: Saquon Barkley Gets Honest About Derrick Henry’s Dominance In the League

Saquon Barkley has turned his destiny around after taking a timely exit from the Giants. But his legacy has to go through Derrick Henry who poses as a mammoth figure in the way. This won’t be an easy feat to achieve and Barkley understands that.

Ever since his time with the Ravens, Derrick Henry has turned on all cylinders to make 2024 his best season ever. Averaging 112 rushing yards a game, Henry is putting on a show with Lamar Jackson every passing week.

However, it is Saquon who is making the most of his debut season with the Eagles. He is averaging 113.7 rushing yards a game and is on pace to have the best season of his career. That said, numbers don’t tell the entire story. Barkley still hates to see Derrick as a competitor but respects him as much.

“As a competitor, I hate it,” Barkley said on The Pivot Podcast. “Because I’m like we all want that rushing title and he already got some. I came second or third a couple of times. He already got some, so he could slow down. I actually messaged him today on IG like ‘Keep balling.’ And he got back to me saying, ‘Same to you.'”

With the season underway it’s easy to say that Saquon and Derrick are battling it out to emerge on top of their position. “I want to be one of the best running backs to play,” Saquon said, claiming that he isn’t aiming to be the second best to anyone. But at the same time, he understands how the running back market needs a salary hike.

Saquon Barkley calls Derrick Henry underpaid

It is no secret that the running back position is more prone to injuries. Because of this teams usually tend to stay away from veteran RBs and if they do sign one, they usually don’t commit to them with a bigger contract.

The RB market has taken a hit because of this. Take Derrick Henry for example. He signed a $16 million contract spanning two years for doing most of the heavy lifting for the Ravens’ offense. Meanwhile, Saquon’s former QB Daniel Jones is bagging $40 million per year while still struggling to win.

“I love that he’s [Derrick Henry] a 30-year-old running back and he’s balling,” Saquon added. “I don’t pocket watch. Like everybody get your money, get your paper, but there are a lot of people right now that are getting paid a lot more than Derrick Henry and what are we really talking about.”

It is certainly a big difference when comparing an RB’s salary to a QB but even WRs have comparatively bigger contracts. This is something Saquon stood up for when the Giants refused to pay him a bigger contract in 2023. However, he found his worth when the Eagles signed him for $37.75 million in 2024, making him the second highest-paid RB in the league. First being Christian McCaffrey.