mobile app bar

“As a Competitor, I Hate It”: Saquon Barkley Gets Honest About Derrick Henry’s Dominance In the League

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry

Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry; Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has turned his destiny around after taking a timely exit from the Giants. But his legacy has to go through Derrick Henry who poses as a mammoth figure in the way. This won’t be an easy feat to achieve and Barkley understands that.

Ever since his time with the Ravens, Derrick Henry has turned on all cylinders to make 2024 his best season ever. Averaging 112 rushing yards a game, Henry is putting on a show with Lamar Jackson every passing week.

However, it is Saquon who is making the most of his debut season with the Eagles. He is averaging 113.7 rushing yards a game and is on pace to have the best season of his career. That said, numbers don’t tell the entire story. Barkley still hates to see Derrick as a competitor but respects him as much.

“As a competitor, I hate it,” Barkley said on The Pivot Podcast. “Because I’m like we all want that rushing title and he already got some. I came second or third a couple of times. He already got some, so he could slow down. I actually messaged him today on IG like ‘Keep balling.’ And he got back to me saying, ‘Same to you.'”

With the season underway it’s easy to say that Saquon and Derrick are battling it out to emerge on top of their position. “I want to be one of the best running backs to play,” Saquon said, claiming that he isn’t aiming to be the second best to anyone. But at the same time, he understands how the running back market needs a salary hike.

Saquon Barkley calls Derrick Henry underpaid

It is no secret that the running back position is more prone to injuries. Because of this teams usually tend to stay away from veteran RBs and if they do sign one, they usually don’t commit to them with a bigger contract.

The RB market has taken a hit because of this. Take Derrick Henry for example. He signed a $16 million contract spanning two years for doing most of the heavy lifting for the Ravens’ offense. Meanwhile, Saquon’s former QB Daniel Jones is bagging $40 million per year while still struggling to win.

“I love that he’s [Derrick Henry] a 30-year-old running back and he’s balling,” Saquon added. “I don’t pocket watch. Like everybody get your money, get your paper, but there are a lot of people right now that are getting paid a lot more than Derrick Henry and what are we really talking about.”

It is certainly a big difference when comparing an RB’s salary to a QB but even WRs have comparatively bigger contracts. This is something Saquon stood up for when the Giants refused to pay him a bigger contract in 2023. However, he found his worth when the Eagles signed him for $37.75 million in 2024, making him the second highest-paid RB in the league. First being Christian McCaffrey.

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these