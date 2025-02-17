Micah Parsons and Derrick Henry Express Disappointment Over NFL RBs Being Paid “Like Kickers”

Micah Parson and Derrick Henry are rallying for RBs to get paid the dough they deserve. For years, the NFL’s primary backfield residents have plied their trade without massive free-agent paydays. That changed somewhat in 2024 when three tailbacks – Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs – signed contracts that paid them at least $12 million per year.

Advertisement

Even with those big deals, running backs are still one of the lowest-paid positions in the NFL.

Henry was livid about the deflated running back salaries on The Edge with Micah Parsons and explained how some running backs are brazenly getting paid on a similar plane to kickers.

“It was getting bad for us bro, we was like the same market as the kickers… come on now. They was doing us too bad… it’s bad… hopefully this year some guys will be able to get paid.”

Despite not being an RB himself, Micah Parsons too found himself rallying for the RBs to get paid the big bucks as he asked the GMs to “Wake up!”

“Yall’s additions help transform teams. GMs Wake up! Let’s get the RBs back in the market. I look at it as y’all should be equivalent to the position…kicker is outrageous.”

In 2023, only seven running backs not on the franchise tag made in excess of $10 million. Just 10 running backs made more than Harrison Butker, whose AAV is $6.4 million, that season. This year, only 14 running backs boasted a larger salary than Butker.

Henry said he was “up to something” when asked if he was going to sign an extension with the Ravens. Baltimore inked Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract in 2024. His $8 million average annual value (AAV) ties him with D’Andre Swift for the 11th-highest running back salary.

Who are the highest-paid kickers?

Butker stands alone at the top of the highest-paid kickers list. Beyond him, only two other kickers – Jake Elliott and Justin Tuckers – earn at least $6 million.

Matt Gay ($5.625 million) ranks fourth in kicker salary. The three players that follow him all make essentially the same amount. Cameron Dicker ($5.501 million) technically holds the fifth-place spot. Evan McPherson and Graham Gano ($5.5 million) are tied for the sixth-best AAV.

The kickers that round out the top ten in AAV also earn roughly equivalent figures. Ka’imi Fairbairn and Dustin Hopkins ($5.3 million) reside in an eighth-place tie. Jason Myers ($5.275 million) sits in 10th. Tyler Bass ($5.1 million) and Chris Boswell ($5 million) are the last two kickers making $5 million or more.

One massive name not yet making this level of salary is Brandon Aubrey. The two-time Pro Bowler is entering just his third NFL season in 2025. Aubrey already has both a first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro selection to his name. He has converted 88.9% (24/27) of his field goal attempts from 50-plus yards and often connects on 60-plus yard tries with ease.

Aubrey is the most likely option to surpass Butker and flirt with a top-10 running back salary. He is eligible for an extension this offseason, so he could assume the “highest-paid” mantle very soon.