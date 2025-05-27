“Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter Are Two Rich Idiots”: Raiders RB’s Lofty Rookie Season Expectations Anger NFL Fans

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, left, and Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty speak on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty and Travis Hunter are two NFL rookies entering the big leagues after dominating in college. Expectations are high for both of them to shine among the pros. However, Jeanty recently made a bold comment about what his rookie season might look like, and it quickly raised eyebrows across the NFL community.

In a recent appearance on CBS Sports HQ, the former Heisman finalist laid out lofty goals (to say the least) for his first year in Las Vegas.

We’re talking All-Pro numbers — numbers that would immediately put Jeanty on par with stars like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and others.

“I’m hoping for 1500 rushing [yards] and we’ll say like 10-20 touchdowns,” Jeanty forecasted.

In college, Jeanty had few issues meeting these marks. In his sophomore season, he came close to the rushing benchmark with 1,347 yards and still managed 14 touchdowns. Then, in a legendary campaign last year, he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns.

But now Jeanty is in the NFL, where every team has standout players. He’s no longer playing in the Mountain West Conference against lesser competition. Jeanty will need to prove his skills weren’t just a flash in the pan.

That’s why the college star’s comments angered football enthusiasts online — he hasn’t proven anything yet. Most internet users even went as far as calling him delusional for hoping to hit such stats behind a porous offensive line in Sin City.

“Maybe if he had a good O-line, sadly he doesn’t,” one wrote. “This guy is about to get a rude awakening…. This isn’t college against scrubs. Going up against beasts,” another penned.

Last season, the Raiders ranked 23rd in offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Network. One area where they particularly struggled was generating yards before contact on rushes. So if Jeanty wants to meet these goals, he’s going to have to make defenders miss in the backfield.

Additionally, some called Jeanty an idiot, saying his expectations made it seem like he thought the NFL was a video game. And they roped in Travis Hunter as well.

“What a dumba**. Him and Hunter are two rich idiots. They think the NFL is a video game. Just wait til they get their bells rung,” someone wrote.

It may have seemed like a stray bullet to bring Hunter into the mix. But the fan may have included him due to his desire to play both offense and defense in the NFL.

At the end of the day, though, Jeanty’s expectations do seem overly ambitious. But what did fans expect him to say? Did they want him to roll over and admit his game won’t translate to the pros? If you’re a Raiders fan, you’re probably thrilled to hear that your first-round pick is determined to maintain his level of production.

Sure, these goals may be foolish and unrealistic, but every athlete had to be a little of both at some point to get where they are. Do you think fans believed Saquon Barkley would threaten the rushing record when he signed with the Eagles last season? They would’ve called you the same things for suggesting it in the preseason.

So, keep dreaming big, Jeanty. Sometimes it’s all about mind over matter. Maybe the Raiders have a weak offensive line, but we’ve seen him turn 1–2 yard gains into 5–6 yard gains in college with his strength and elusiveness. And not just against the Mountain West Conference—he did it against Penn State too!