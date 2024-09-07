Michigan Wolverine Legend Desmond Howard’s Sons Reveal They’re Living in His Old Dorm Room

College football season has barely begun, and we already have a clash of titans as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Texas Longhorns today in a top-10 showdown. While a game of this magnitude needs no special introduction, the pre-game appearance of Michigan legend Desmond Howard and his sons was particularly noteworthy. Especially after Desmond Jr. and Dhamir revealed that they now live in their dad’s old dorm in the Great Lakes State.

Advertisement

During the pre-game broadcast, reporter Jess Simms had Desmond Howards’ sons [nicknamed Big Twin and Little Twin] for a brief segment. Since the duo just joined the University of Michigan as freshmen, Simms asked them what following in their father’s footsteps meant to them.

In response, Big Twin made the heartening revelation that the University had assigned them the same dorm that their father once used to occupy. So for the twins, the goal is simple — make memories and have as much fun as their dad did.

“We live in our dad’s dorm and we are honestly looking forward to making as much memories there and fun as he did while he was here.”

Little Twin, meanwhile, hyped fellow Michigans fans up by showing up with his funky new hairstyle — an afro undercut with a “Michigan Wolverines” logo shaved into the back. When asked what their final words would be before the game began, the duo, in cohesion, quoted their father and Michigan’s famous “Go Blue” catchphrase.

While most of us would remember Desmond Howard for his iconic Super Bowl XXXI punt for Green Bay, the ESPN analyst is an even bigger icon in the college football circuit. The WR was arguably amongst the most talented players in the history of the Wolverines as he won two All-American inductions and a Heisman Trophy during his time there.

With Howard now majorly focusing on college football for ESPN, his son’s inclusion makes the former NFL star even more endearing for Michigan faithful. As far as the game tonight, Wolverines fans would hope that Howard’s pre-game prediction of seeing his former team bring their A-game comes true.