NFL Live Stream : How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 1 Sunday Games for Free & with Cable?

NFL action is back, and we’re heading towards our first Sunday of the year. Several teams are going to be playing, and here’s how you can watch and stream all the games.

Week 1 got off with a bang as the defending Super Bowl champs took on the Buffalo Bills in a high octane clash. The game was a little underwhelming as Buffalo cruised to a 31-10 win.

However, the important thing was that football was back. After months of inactivity, we finally had NFL football back on our TVs. That game was just the tip of the iceberg.

NFL Sunday features all the other games, and there are some great matchups to help get us right into the football feels. Bucs-Cowboys, Chiefs-Cardinals, Raiders-Chargers, and Chiefs-Cardinals are just some of the marquee games.

The NFL games are all going to be broadcasted on different channels throughout the day with games starting as early as 1 p.m. EST and going up all the way up to 8:20 p.m. EST.

How to watch NFL Sunday week 1 games with cable?

If you have a cable connection, the easiest way to watch the NFL game is to turn on your TV and switch the channel to NBC Sports, Fox, or CBS depending on which game you’re watching.

How to watch the NFL week 1 games for free?

With the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. The easiest way to do this for the NFL week 1 games will be logging in to NBC.com, CBSsports.com, or Fox, and using your cable credentials to log in and watch the game for free.

Another option for the week 1 games is using fuboTV.

How to stream the NFL week 1 games?

If you don’t have cable, there are still several options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer free trials for their services, allowing fans to sign up for a limited time to watch free broadcasts.

You can also use Peacock to watch the game, subscribing to the site for 4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

