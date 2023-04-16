“That Car Was Gone”: Travis Kelce Recounts a Crazy Story Involving a Gifted Truck, a Strip Club & His Big Brother Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce, the two-time Super Bowl-winning TE, and his Philadelphia Eagles center brother, Jason Kelce, often share stories about their childhood on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. The podcast became such a tremendous hit that the star athletes now keep inviting special guests like HOFer Shannon Sharpe on the show.

Jason Kelce entered the league before his brother did. When Jason was playing for the Eagles, Travis was still in college at the University of Cincinnati. Hence, the older brother was in the position to shower his younger brother with lavish gifts. Hence, Travis, who was in need of a new car, received just that from his older brother.

Travis Kelce lost his brother’s gift right after receiving it

The day after receiving a brand-new truck as a gift from his brother Jason, Travis Kelce recounted the famous tale of how the truck was stolen from a strip club. “When he got to the league, he was working with a car dealership in Philly, [but before that] he had just bought a brand new F-150,” Travis recalled.

“Me being me, I totaled the car I had in college, so I was walking around on campus. He knew I needed a car, [so] he drives his F-150 down, knowing that he was gonna get a dealership car to ride around Philadelphia.” As the Chiefs star was super excited to have received a cool gift, the first place he took his truck was to a strip club.

“So I take the car. Within the first 10 hours of me having the vehicle, I go up to Cleveland, visit the Boom Boom Room, went to the strip club, came back out, that car was gone.”

While the two brothers were talking, it became apparent that Jason did not know what had originally happened with the car. Also, Travis did not know that there was an extra spare key in the glove compartment. “I had the key, I just didn’t lock the car.”

Travis Kelce once could not name NFL coaches and failed hilariously

Every year, NFL coaches pose for a group picture together. The head coaches met at Pheonix. This year’s picture had Bill Belichek and Andy Reid’s legs on full display. But it was the Chiefs TE who put a fun twist on the picture.

Jason challenged Travis to name 29 out of 32 NFL coaches. Initially, he could guess three coaches correctly, but things went downhill when he could not identify the coaches of the Steelers, the Bucs, and the Lions.

“Who the f**k is that guy?” Kelce asked. Throughout the video, Jason kept laughing and enjoyed while his brother hilariously failed at the task.