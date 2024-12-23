“Y’all Just Posting for the Algorithm”: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Travis Hunter Haters; Netizens React on X

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the biggest supporters and vocal advocates for his wideout, Travis Hunter. Following his Heisman win, the Colorado star cornerback found himself in the spotlight, attracting unprecedented attention. However, with that fame came a wave of people jumping on the bandwagon—some seeking clout and others offering unsolicited advice about his personal life.

Shedeur hasn’t hesitated to call out those trying to exploit Hunter’s success for their own gain. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Colorado QB directly addressed celebrities and influencers using Hunter to boost their social media presence:

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Not all the attention Travis Hunter has received has been positive. Many have resorted to making negative comments about him and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, questioning her character and hurling insults at Hunter himself.

Shedeur Sanders’ stance resonated with most fans, who agreed that people are using Hunter’s name for clicks without genuinely caring about him. Critics were quick to offer unsolicited advice on social media, prompting one fan to call for restraint, urging others to leave Hunter alone and mind their own business.

Fr that’s what I’m saying bro. They keep talking on bro name. (Please come to the Raider — Shane (@ShanyeWest15) December 23, 2024

A fan chimed in and added,

Haven’t seen these people give “advice” like this on the TL with any other player. Dudes just want clicks and attention, they don’t care bout Trav. — ej. (@_juice2x) December 23, 2024

Someone stated,

Well said. I don’t understand why people don’t just mind their business. As a personality/podcaster etc…understand and respect this young man’s privacy and move on! The only thing you should be reporting about is what he has done, and may do in the future. — Calvin Brown (@DaddyhoggTV) December 23, 2024

However, not all the responses were supportive.

Be a friend and tell him to drop her. Also, see you at MetLife in Sept. — AJ (@anthonymazzajr) December 23, 2024

Others noted,

agreed, but that’s the nature of the net. his girl left endless ammo to be used against her man, and people will use them as an example of how a man should choose wisely — Gaius Lan (@EpicAndRomantic) December 23, 2024

Many, including fans, analysts, podcasters, etc. have been jumping in to give Hunter a piece of their minds about his relationship with Leanna Lenee. This has been prompted by the array of “controversies” Lenee has found herself in by just being Hunter’s faincée.

Shedeur has been championing Travis Hunter for the Heisman long before he secured the prestigious award. He had filled his X (formerly Twitter) timeline with posts promoting his teammate and hyping him up for the accolade.

Seeing this chemistry between the two, fans have been actively expressing their desire to see Shedeur and Hunter play together in the NFL.

However, as much as fans would love to see it, that scenario seems unlikely. Both are projected as first-round picks, with many speculating they’ll go in the top five of the draft. Current projections suggest Shedeur is likely to land in Las Vegas or New York, while Hunter’s expected destination appears to be New England.