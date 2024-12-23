mobile app bar

“Y’all Just Posting for the Algorithm”: Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Travis Hunter Haters; Netizens React on X

Ayush Juneja
Published

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the biggest supporters and vocal advocates for his wideout, Travis Hunter. Following his Heisman win, the Colorado star cornerback found himself in the spotlight, attracting unprecedented attention. However, with that fame came a wave of people jumping on the bandwagon—some seeking clout and others offering unsolicited advice about his personal life.

Shedeur hasn’t hesitated to call out those trying to exploit Hunter’s success for their own gain. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Colorado QB directly addressed celebrities and influencers using Hunter to boost their social media presence:

“All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Not all the attention Travis Hunter has received has been positive. Many have resorted to making negative comments about him and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, questioning her character and hurling insults at Hunter himself.

Shedeur Sanders’ stance resonated with most fans, who agreed that people are using Hunter’s name for clicks without genuinely caring about him. Critics were quick to offer unsolicited advice on social media, prompting one fan to call for restraint, urging others to leave Hunter alone and mind their own business.

A fan chimed in and added,

Someone stated,

However, not all the responses were supportive.

Others noted,

Many, including fans, analysts, podcasters, etc. have been jumping in to give Hunter a piece of their minds about his relationship with Leanna Lenee. This has been prompted by the array of “controversies” Lenee has found herself in by just being Hunter’s faincée.

Shedeur has been championing Travis Hunter for the Heisman long before he secured the prestigious award. He had filled his X (formerly Twitter) timeline with posts promoting his teammate and hyping him up for the accolade.

Seeing this chemistry between the two, fans have been actively expressing their desire to see Shedeur and Hunter play together in the NFL.

However, as much as fans would love to see it, that scenario seems unlikely. Both are projected as first-round picks, with many speculating they’ll go in the top five of the draft. Current projections suggest Shedeur is likely to land in Las Vegas or New York, while Hunter’s expected destination appears to be New England.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush.

