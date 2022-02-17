“I am not the reason Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken up”: Dick Butkus hilarious jabs at Packers QB after split with ‘Big Little Lies’ actress

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have decided to call of their engagement, and that promptly led to Bears legend Dick Butkus making a joke about the situation.

Rodgers and Woodley had started dating all the way back in 2020, but news of their relationship was only made public months after as Rodgers announced to everyone that he was engaged to Woodley during his MVP acceptance speech in 2021.

However, about two years later now, the two have decided to split. The decision wasn’t made on bad terms as the two reportedly came to a mutual understanding that things weren’t working the same as before.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement. https://t.co/MLgdJ5asEb — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2022

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant is a part of this, he belongs here”: Cooper Kupp pays tribute to Lakers legend during Rams Super Bowl parade

Dick Butkus trolls Aaron Rodgers after breakup with Shailene Woodley

Not one to miss out on a chance to go after a Packers quarterback, legendary Bears linebacker Dick Butkus had the perfect Tweet lined up for this situation.

for all of you who have asked

i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 17, 2022

Fans loved his reaction:

Still sacking QBs like a boss — Lonnie 💛🤎BROWNell🤎💛 (@lonndoggie) February 17, 2022

This level of shade goes beyond Canton; it’s the stuff of Twitter Hall of Fame. 🔥 — Jud Ashman (@judashman) February 17, 2022

Reportedly, Woodley felt a little neglected in the relationship as Rodgers prioritized football above everything else. While that was great for his career, it didn’t work too well for his relationship.

One source said, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Another source said, “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

Also Read: “I’m jealous of guys like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan, but at least I have a book”: Shaquille O’Neal admits he’s a little envious of the NFL and NBA GOATs as his 4 rings pale in comparison