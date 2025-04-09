Peyton Manning Once Opened Up About His NFL Rivalry With Tom Brady: “If We Lost to Him…”

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) shake hands after the game in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Before Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen, before Cam Newton vs Russell Wilson, the quarterback rivalry that truly defined a generation was Peyton Manning vs Tom Brady. Between 2001 and 2015, the Hall of Famer and his future counterpart faced off 17 times, clashing in some of the league’s most iconic regular-season duels and AFC Championship bouts.

Advertisement

Even though the GOAT led the head-to-head [11–6], Manning ensured that each matchup felt like a mental chess game played at warp speed. In simple words, there has arguably never been a more intense and high-profile rivalry between quarterbacks in the league’s history.

Nearly a year ago, the Colts legend offered a rare glimpse into how he truly felt facing Brady at the height of the Patriots dynasty. And, as expected, for Manning, it wasn’t just about out-dueling No. 12. It meant outlasting Belichick, adapting on the fly, and realizing that a single loss to New England could shape your entire postseason path.

“You just knew,” Manning told the Bussin’ With The Boys crew. “When we played them in the regular season so many times and if we lost to them, you just knew we’re going to have to go play at New England in the playoffs… Like, we lost to him Week 1 one time, and I’m like, ‘We’re coming back here in January.’”

The four-time NFL MVP added further nuance to his grueling trips to Foxborough, noting that it wasn’t just Brady’s precision with the ball that made things difficult. It was also what Manning described as the Patriots’ “triple-headed monster” — Brady, Belichick, and a defense that consistently stripped opponents of their strengths.

“It was Tom, it was Belichick, it was the whole thing, right? It was just this kind of this triple-headed monster… You knew their defense was going to be stingy. They always took away the things you really like to do, so you had to find something else to do well that game.”​

What irked Manning the most, however, was the Patriots’ head coach making life hell for him with constant tactical tweaks.

“Belichick always took away the things you really like to do,” the former QB said, explaining how he often had to invent a new game plan midweek just to keep pace.

And it worked — sometimes. Though Brady won more overall, Manning’s playoff record was 3–2 against his greatest rival, including a dramatic win in the 2006 AFC Championship Game en route to his first Super Bowl title.

While Manning and Brady’s rivalry and numbers are known to all by now, what many seem to overlook is the fact that TB12’s rise started with the Colts legend on the other sideline.

Reflecting on his first NFL start in 2001, Brady recalled jogging onto the field when Manning walked up to introduce himself. “Hey Tom, Peyton Manning here,” Brady remembered him saying. “And I was like, ‘No sh*t.’”

Safe to say, some things are just meant to happen. There was no way Tom Brady, drafted 199th, could have imagined that his meeting with Peyton would mark the start of a rivalry that would define a generation — one built on respect, revenge, and relentless excellence.

In the years since, things between Brady and Manning have become as cordial as it gets. The former Patriot appeared at Manning’s Hall of Fame induction, while the former Bronco returned the favor by showing up to his Netflix roast.