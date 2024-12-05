Tom Brady Showers Daughter Vivian With Love on Her Birthday; Shares Adorable Pictures & Heartfelt Note: “Love You Infinity X Infinity”

Tom Brady beams with pride as his daughter, Vivian, celebrates her 12th birthday, who he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Just a few minutes ago, the former NFL quarterback shared a carousel of his daughter’s pictures, capturing moments from their adventures and casual hangouts, including one from the very beginning.

Among the five pictures Brady shared, the last one showed Vivian sleeping, tucked in by comfy blankets. She doesn’t look over a month old. In another photo, an older, taller Vivian is seen tilting her head and posing for the camera, rocking a cozy “Forever Young” sweatshirt, complete with a four-legged friend—a small dog—snuggled in one of the pockets.

In the third picture, Vivian is diving into what looks like a lake from a small cliff nearby. Proud dad, Brady, can be seen firmly resting on the rocks, smiling, taking in the moment.

Then there’s a picture of Brady and Vivian posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, and the first picture, which features only Vivian, smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Aside from the photos, Brady left a heartfelt note in the captions. After wishing Vivian the happiest birthday, he expressed, “Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life.”

He further added, “Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile. You light up my life!”

The note concluded with, “Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!!” along with three red heart emojis.

Vivian Lake Brady was born on December 5, 2012, in Boston. Moments after she came into the world, Brady was thrilled that his sons, Benjamin and Jack, finally got to share the house with a sister. Growing up as the sole brother to his three sisters, Brady’s excitement is understandable.

“I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t. She’s a beautiful little girl,” Brady told ESPN.

Since then, she has often been spotted in the stands, sometimes alongside Papa Brady and her brothers during NFL games, both in New England and Tampa Bay. Now, in his post-retirement life, the former quarterback is often taking Vivian and the kids on adventures around the world, surprising them last year with a trip to Disneyland Paris.