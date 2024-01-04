Johnny Manziel Gives Honest Reaction When Compared to Prime CFB Lamar Jackson, Tim Tebow and Cam Newton

Has Johnny Manziel forgotten all about his college football glory days? 2012 was a standout year for the Aggies QB, who went on to clinch the Heisman Trophy, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and many more. Then came his not-so-cheered stint at the Browns, which eventually turned him into the biggest choke in the league. However, after all these years, fans have somewhat shifted their perception of him and often cheer for his glorious college football days. Moreover, his online presence is only the cherry on top.

FanDuel recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to submit an intriguing question for the fans by presenting the four college football legends in their prime, including Johnny Football. The challenge was straightforward — “Cut One” amongst Tim Tebow, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, and Manziel. But what fans might not have guessed is Manziel’s reply to the post, which has since sent a shockwave throughout the football world.

In a rather succinct reply, Manziel wrote, “Imma go ahead and cut myself in this matchup.” It might have been a fresh breath of self-awareness from the former Browns QB, but the fans weren’t having it.

Fans crowded the comment section of the post, and most reminisced about how they enjoyed watching Manziel play during his college days. One of the fans even noted that his teachers would end classes early, just so they could watch the Aggies’ QB sweat it out on the field.

Before his downfall, Manziel made an impactful speech at the Heisman acceptance ceremony, and pundits like Skip Bayless even claimed at that time that Johnny Manziel would be “bigger than LeBron James” for the city of Cleveland. But he had a difficult time dealing with his success, being hit by truckloads of controversy.

Johnny Manziel and His Crude Humor Win Respect Online

Johnny Manziel’s recent tweet might come as a surprise, but those familiar with his online presence know the usual course. Very recently, ‘The Blueprint’ author Jason Lloyd reported on X that the Browns’ newest QB addition, Joe Flacco, was about to surpass Manziel’s all-time passing record with the franchise after playing only 5 games. Manziel, however, took this with grace and replied,

“Some records were meant to be broken.”

His ability to ridicule himself after struggling for decades has earned him some respect among fans. The ex-Browns player played only 14 games with the team during 2014 and 2015. He failed to leave any lasting impressions and tallied 1675 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Manziel has earned about $7.7 million through his NFL contract and $10 million more from investments. After going separate ways with the Browns and the league, Johnny Football went on to try his luck in Canadian football and later indoor football in the US. He played for the FCF Zappers last year.