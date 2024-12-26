“Ate the Bones”: Jameis Winston Wins the Internet After Partnering With Popeyes in Pure Jameis Fashion

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates his first win as a starter after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio; Credit – Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jameis Winston is easily the kind of NFL personality that wins everyone’s heart, and he continues to do so week in and week out. In his latest antics, he partnered with Popeyes and enthusiastically endorsed the company in an advertisement that was very much like his pregame speeches.

Advertisement

In the commercial, Jameis holds a box of chicken wings, of course, from Popeyes. The quarterback begins with a speech, spelling out “P-O-P-E-Y-E-S” — letter by letter, out loud, with a brief pause after each one. He continues, saying, “That’s seven letters, and one represents an excellent, delicious wing flavor. Popeyes is the official wing of watching football.”

Jameis concludes the ad by biting into a wing, appearing almost moved to tears. It’s undeniably classic Jameis at this point. He’s turned into one of the most hilarious players in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

Fans were naturally awestruck by this fun, banter-filled commercial. Flocking to the comment section, they began echoing the QB’s cheers, while others found the humor in it. Jameis actually made it easy for them, as in the video, it appeared as if he ate part of the chicken bone while biting into the wing.

The calls for more Jameis Winston content have been prevalent throughout this season as well. Some fans just simply need more Jameis in their lives.

From his post-game pressers to his pregame speeches — the NFL always assures they have a mic on Winston. Because you just never know when he is going to say something that generates millions of views. His famous “Eat the W” pregame speech has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Even this Popeyes ad, which he posted mere hours ago, has already garnered almost 14k likes.

Say what you want about Jameis and his on-field performance. He may be careless with the ball, a nomad who’s been on three different teams and has a controversial college reputation. Regardless of all of that, he still manages to drop some of the funniest sound bites we have ever heard as NFL fans.

Jameis is beloved in the fantasy football community as well for his willingness to throw the ball. When the Cleveland Browns had Deshaun Watson at the helm, it hurt the fantasy value of all the receiving options. However, after Watson’s Achilles injury sidelined him and Jameis took over, Jerry Jeudy quickly became a 1,000-yard receiver.

All of this is to say that Jameis is beloved in all realms of football by the fans. He may be a source of frustration on the side of coaches, though. He was benched after a disastrous three-interception game against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago and hasn’t seen the field since.

Hopefully, we’ll see more Jameis content like the Popeyes commercial before the season concludes. He’s too affable a personality to not create another entertaining video for the NFL. However, with his contract already voided for the 2025 season, it looks like he’ll be producing this content while wearing a different uniform.