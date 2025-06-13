“It’s Just the Random Thoughts That Get To His Head”: Darius Slayton Talks About His Conversations With Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston might be listed as a quarterback on the Giants’ depth chart, but in the NFL’s personality rankings, he’s in a league of his own. Over the years, he’s built a reputation for not only throwing touchdown passes but also for throwing out some of the wildest, most unforgettable quotes in the league.

From yelling his iconic “That’s a W, let’s eat one” line while literally trying to bite his fingers before a game, to channeling Eminem with, “You only get one shot — do not miss your chance to blow it,” Winston has delivered some unforgettable moments. Then there is the philosophical masterpiece: “You can’t say the sky’s the limit when people are on the moon.” Quotes like these have certainly turned him into a cult favorite, not just for his stats, but also for his soundbites.

As entertaining as Winston is to the public, it’s clear that his teammates appreciate him on a whole other level, especially for the same quirks that make him such a meme-worthy figure.

A sentiment that Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton acknowledged recently when he gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his conversations with Winston. And hilariously enough, his description matched what fans have come to expect.

“It’s so hard to describe,” Slayton said. “He talks just like I’m talking to you now — calm, conversational. But then these random thoughts just come out of nowhere.”

The Giants’ WR didn’t need to mention a specific quote to prove his point. The vibe said it all. “We’ll be talking about something like a slant route, and somehow it jumps to Kentucky Fried Chicken,” he said. “It’s like… hard lefts out of nowhere.”

But what makes it uniquely Jameis Winston is that he doesn’t get lost in the randomness; he just circles right back. “He’ll come right back on topic. So it’s like… am I tripping or is he tripping?” Darius Slayton wondered.

That unpredictability, though, isn’t a flaw. Because for the Giants, it’s part of what makes Winston such a magnetic teammate. “He’s a really fun guy to be around,” the WR said.

#Giants WR Darius Slayton on conversations he has with Jameis Winston: “It’s hard to describe … We were talking about a slant … how did we get to Kentucky Fried Chicken? It’s just random hard lefts.” (via @SNYGiants)

pic.twitter.com/6dU45eIA9C — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly ran with Slayton’s comments, with one joking, “He [Jameis Winston] needs to be on TV when his career is over. He’s going to be the Charles Barkley of NFL analysis.” Another joked, “Jameis Winston is the real life version of a Family Guy cut away scene.”

The rest were in awe of how well Slayton was able to describe Winston’s idiosyncrasies that made him so lovable. “That’s a perfect description, hilarious,” penned a fan on “X”. “Jameis definitely the type to just say random sh*t out loud that pops in his head lol,” chimed in another.

In a league filled with polished and scripted characters, Jameis Winston’s raw, unfiltered energy is a breath of fresh air. That’s why his teammates love him, reporters follow him, and the internet never forgets him.

If Slayton’s experience is anything to go by, there’s probably no such thing as a dull moment when the Giants quarterback is in the room.