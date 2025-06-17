“We Are Called Not to Be Luke Warm, Let’s Be Hot”: Video of Jameis Winston Preaching at a Church Makes Rounds on the Internet

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston has always carried himself as more than just a quarterback. Whether it’s rallying teammates in the locker room or addressing the media before kickoff, there’s always been a cadence to his words — not flashy, but grounded, like a man who’s learned to lean on faith more than hype.

And one of the best examples of this was seen back in 2024, when the opportunity to start for the Browns came his way after last donning the QB1 role in 2022. Before an important game like this, most players in Winston’s place would have focused on strategy.

Instead, he told the sideline reporter, “This is the day that the Lord has made. I will be glad and rejoice in it.” When pressed about pressure, the former No. 1 pick kept it simple: “Unwavering faith, ultimate belief, dependent on the Lord — that’s all we got.”

Moments like these aren’t rare with Jameis Winston. They’re constant because he doesn’t just play with heart, he leads with soul. So naturally, it felt like an extension of that same spirit when a recent video surfaced of Winston preaching at a church, delivering a passionate message — all while holding a sleeping child in one arm.

“How many times has He lifted you off your feet when you didn’t ask Him to?” Winston asked the crowd. “That’s how you know you deserve it… That’s how you know Jesus died on the cross for our sins and gave us the victory.”

The Giants star wasn’t reading from notes. Nor did he need a pulpit, because his voice, conviction, and faith did the job. “Pastor already did an amazing job with this sermon,” he said, “but you have to take it upon yourself and chew on it… You have to eat it.”

And then came the typical Jameis Winston line that quickly turned into the video’s headline: “We are called not to be lukewarm. Let’s be hot! Let’s be on fire for Jesus!”

INSPIRATIONAL: #Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was inspiring and preaching at a Church with a sleeping kid in his arms. One of one pic.twitter.com/Srq8pkf0lh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 17, 2025

The internet, of course, did what it always does when Jameis goes full Jameis — it lit up. “The world’s most inspirational man,” one user wrote, while another penned, “He makes an atheist want to believe, and that’s powerful. How can you not love Jameis Winston?”

The rest, meanwhile, were in awe of how good of a preacher Winston will be once he hangs up his cleats one day. “Jameis would definitely be a great preacher,” said a fan. “Jameis def a preacher next career,” chimed in another.

In a league where polished soundbites are the norm, Winston keeps showing up with something rarer — unfiltered purpose. But more importantly, be it the sideline, at the podium, or behind a church mic, he’s always touching people’s hearts with something deeper than just football, through his jokes or his preaching.