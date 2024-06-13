mobile app bar

“Attended Practice On One Leg”: Aaron Rodgers Finds Aggressive Support From Some Parts Of NFL World

Ayush Juneja
Published

"Attended Practice On One Leg": Aaron Rodgers Finds Aggressive Support From Some Parts Of NFL World

Aaron Rodgers. Picture Credits: New York Jets Presser

Well, he has done it again. Aaron Rodgers is yet again the talk of the town, this time for missing the mandatory OTAs. After Coach Saleh’s “inexcusable” comment, the media pounced on Rodgers. However, one passionate Jets supporter and podcaster has had enough of it and came out to support him.

An account named uStadium, run by a fan named Frankie V took to X(formerly Twitter) to passionately defend Rodgers. He stated that the Green Gang knew beforehand that Aaron wouldn’t be present this week and yet they pretended to be shocked and disappointed.

Frankie pointed out that the 4-time MVP has attended every voluntary practice. He has been a model player in New York. He has been with the team, standing on the sidelines, helping the offense without speaking harshly about anyone on that coaching setup. This is a stark contrast to what he was like in Green Bay. But the media chose not to highlight that.

And the fans don’t care about these things-his stance on vaccines, or other conspiracies. They just want him to win them some games. They want the media to talk about football. He said,

“Aaron Rodgers missed two days, not a week of mandatory minicamp. A minicamp that had an excuse for months ago. This guy, this GOAT has been to everything voluntary, that has showed up to practices with one leg, that has been on the sideline trying to help the offense. This guy has been much better than I could have ever imagined. He’s been a picture-perfect leader for us, the Jets. You don’t hear the media talk about that.”

 

Frankie’s rant  was received well by the fans. Many have defended Rodgers on social media. Fans defended Aaron Rodgers, noting that he has gone above and beyond by taking pay cuts and attending voluntary OTAs. They argued that the criticism for missing two days of practice was unwarranted and that the story only gained traction because it involved Rodgers and the Jets.

One fan pointed out that people and the media seem to hate Rodgers without reason, and another agreed, stating that Frankie’s rant was spot on about the unwarranted criticism.

A user commented that Rodgers had informed the Jets in advance about his absence, and it was Saleh’s comments that fueled the media’s negative coverage. Another fan highlighted that Rodgers is still admired and respected by his teammates, which is a testament to his character. Fans said,

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

Someone commented,

A user wrote,

Other stated,

Well, all this media circus started because of Robert Saleh’s poor choice of words. However, he has since come out to rectify the situation.

Robert Saleh Clarifies Statement After Chaos Erupted

Saleh labeled A-Rod’s absence from the camp as unexcused, which caused a media frenzy around his QB, something that everyone was trying to avoid this off-season. The Jets head coach took it upon himself to calm down the situation of his own making.

Robert made it clear that there were no problems inside the building, especially between him and Rodgers. They are all moving in the same direction and the team is progressing well. He stated,

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said. “There’s no issue between Aaron, or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it yesterday; it’s more of an issue for everyone outside of the building than it is inside. That’s about it.”

Aaron Rodgers has been known to compartmentalize his on-field life and active off-field life. With many Jets fans and his teammates already behind him, he has a chance to further his legacy by taking the perennially struggling franchise to a place where they haven’t been in over half a century.

