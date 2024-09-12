Attention Tom Brady Fans! The GOAT’s $8.49 Million Worth Luxurious Back Bay Condo Is on the Market Again

Considered by fans as one of the earliest big-money investments by Tom Brady, his Back Bay Condo is now listed on the market for the second time since 2004.

Right after seeing himself established as a starter with the Patriots, the seven-time Super Bowl winner spent a whopping $4,125,000 to purchase Residence 2 at 314 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston.

The property is a sprawling three-bed apartment with a spacious living room. One of the standout features of the apartment is its two fireplaces — an essential for the weather in the City on a Hill.

Despite the purchase dating back to 20 years prior, it had to be noted that nearly 90% of the apartment renovation was done last year. As grand as the interiors and amenities are, the history attached to the building and locality elevates this condo to a whole new level.

Be it the French Chateauesque-style exterior architecture or an Italian marble foyer with dimly lit Victorian-era-inspired lighting, the property is equally good from the outside.

An interesting trivia about this property is that Brady first made a profit on this apartment by selling it for $5,285,000 in 2008. Then, nearly 13 years later, the undisputed football GOAT brought the property back again at $6,990,000. And now, three years later, the condo is back in the market at a list price of $8.49 million.

That said, this transaction history makes one thing clear — Brady looks at this property purely as a tradeable asset, and rightly so. Especially if one looks at this latest mansion in Miami.

Brady’s latest ultra-modern waterside pad in Miami is a thing of beauty

Situated in what’s known as the ‘Billionaire Bunker,’ Brady’s latest $17 million mansion is next to the properties of celebrities like Ivanka Trump and Jeff Bezos.

Thanks to the mansion being situated in a private area of Miami Beach, Florida, Brady took the liberty to install a private boat dock for himself. But that’s not all. The 14,000-square-foot luxury mansion has a pickleball court alongside a vegetable patch.

As far as the interiors are concerned, even words will fall short of describing the class and luxury oozed by it. The proximity to water ensures that Brady starts his mornings with a picturesque view of the serene Indiana Creek. As per reports, the interiors, unlike Brady’s Back Bay Condo, are more modern and angular.

Tom Brady’s luxe waterfront mansion nears completion in Miami’s exclusive ‘Billionaire Bunker’ https://t.co/DwBWFQcwzi pic.twitter.com/802pVGDb8Q — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2024

Considering Tom’s fitness regime, it’s unsurprising to know that the mansion hosts a state-of-the-art gym. The amenities also include a waterfront pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen for barbecue nights, and a classily trimmed garden opening up to a motor court. Arguably, most houses that Brady owns would easily fail in front of his latest mansion in Miami!