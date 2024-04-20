Kurt Warner Urges Bills to Get Help for Josh Allen, Rejecting GM Brandon Beane’s Claim on WR1

The Buffalo Bills definitely have some detrimental issues that they need to address in this draft—particularly the receiver room. It started with the team opening doors to Jacksonville for Gabe Davis, and then Josh Allen’s trustee target, Stefon Diggs, left for Houston. Despite this, GM Brandon Beane doesn’t seem concerned and recently made it very clear the front office will likely opt out of selecting a No. 1 receiver. This stance, however, didn’t sit well with Kurt Warner, who recently shared his two cents about the receiving room dilemma on ESPN’s Get Up.

The former NFL QB doesn’t agree with what Davis has tried to insinuate with his recent comments. He believes that Josh Allen needs someone he can trust when passing the pigskin in critical situations, and a round one pick fulfills that need. He also asserted that the Bills’ QB and Stefon had an incredible run, which can only be replicated with a standout receiver. And if an opportunity presents itself, the Bills must not miss.

“Yes, you need to get a No. 1 receiver. I’d like to have two of those,” Kurt Warner quipped. “There’s something about having a guy that you know in critical situations: ‘I can go to that guy, and he’s going to win’. There’s no quarterback in this league where you have so much on you and you’re going to throw the football and wonder if they’ve got a guy, given a big time situation, if that guy is going to win. If that guy is going to make that play. Stefon Diggs was that guy for Josh Allen that he could count on.”

Warner certainly has a point, and it’s safe to say that the Bills Mafia is counting on Josh Allen to show his magic this season. He needs to overcome Mahomes and his Chiefs in the postseason in order to win big. And he needs a standout receiver to achieve that. Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that there’s an NFL legend who seems to have his utmost faith in Allen.

Tom Brady Puts Josh Allen on a Hot Seat

During his recent appearance on DeepCut with Vic Blends, when asked about which QB would win his first Super Bowl in the coming years, Brady, without skipping a beat, named Josh Allen. Despite CJ Stroud’s showcase or Brock Purdy’s Super Bowl appearance in his second year as a starter, Brady thinks the Bills’ QB will win it all before others.

He did, however, mention that Josh needs to overcome Mahomes if he wishes to achieve the ultimate success, saying, “I like Josh a lot as a guy, as a leader, but he’s got to get past the Chiefs, which is hard because Patrick’s incredible in the way he leads that team,” as per Sports Illustrated.

Nonetheless, not everyone agrees with Tom, especially with Stefon Digg’s departure. And then Brandon Beane added another layer by announcing that they are looking away from drafting a standout receiver. If the team, however, changes its mind before D-Day, former Longhorns wideout Adonai Mitchell would be the one to look out for. They could also trade up and pick talents like Brian Thomas Jr., Xavier Worthy, Troy Franklin, or Malik Nabers.