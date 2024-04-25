Brock Purdy Gives Update On His Jacked Up Body After His Transformation Photo Takes the Internet By Storm

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is jacked and the internet is ablaze. The third-year signal caller had an amazing 2023 season but he is ready to do more. And this includes putting the right amount of work in the offseason. Purdy was listed at 220 pounds during the last season, which will now include numbers that appear to have gone up.

Purdy didn’t waste a moment after finally securing some free time for personal development after his 2022 draft selection. Despite embarking on various off-field ventures like endorsements and having time off on his honeymoon, Purdy is keeping his form for 2024 at the forefront. A video of his first presser since the Super Bowl uploaded by David Lombardi from The Athletic, saw Purdy address topics of relevance, ahead of the 2024 season.

“I mean I think obviously in the offseason for me, you know, you want to add some muscle and stuff but just because it’s a long season,” added the 49ers quarterback, addressing his intent for the next season.

Addressing the buzz around his jacked physique, a reporter asked about his physical goals in his first presser since the Super Bowl appearance. For Brock Purdy, it’s not just the looks but his mobility and explosiveness that matter. In response to the inquiry, he highlighted the importance of strength, agility, and flexibility ahead of his second season as the 49ers’ starter.

“Get strong, look good, feel good in terms of the explosiveness with both my arm and my legs. And then, I think I’ve said it before but like mobility. Making sure that I’m staying mobile and flexible,” noted the up-and-rising star.

Brock Purdy has his future gameplay in mind, as he looks noticeably bigger with a few pounds of muscle added to his body. According to multiple sources, his weight could be closer to 225 pounds in the next training camp.

Meanwhile, his workout in Florida at the CORTX Sports Performance facility to achieve his goals for the next season has gained equal traction from fans.

Fans Ride the Excitement Train with Brock Purdy’s Transformation

Fans are excited, but more so curious to watch Brock Purdy turn into the star that can impact the San Francisco 49ers‘ game heavily. Therefore, some presented comments like “Love that we don’t have to worry about our franchise QB anymore. Now we can obsess over other stuff!” in appreciation. Others cheered him up for putting up the good work with comments like “Runner-up Champ “ and “Go Brock! Go Brock! All the best Stay Healthy“. See more comments here:

The often considered ‘game manager‘ by NFL pundits can put his strength to good use. Throws from Brock Purdy, though already delivered well, can see a major boost with his added strength. He could sustain better in pockets, and be better at downfield passing including the deep throws in tight windows. As his big-play ability sees better days if his intentions translate well into reality, the San Francisco 49ers might have a better chance than the Super Bowl LVIII this season.