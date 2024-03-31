Kurt Warner Feels Questionable if Russell Wilson Could Recreate His Seahawks Legacy With the Steelers

If there’s anyone who can relate to what Russell Wilson is currently going through, it’s former NFL QB Kurt Warner. Warner’s own journey saw him transition from St. Louis to the Big Apple in 2004, filled with hopes, only to have the starting role passed to rookie Eli Manning. He was then signed by the Cardinals, where he warmed the bench for quite some time as a backup and even contemplated hanging up his cleats. But things changed in 2008 when Warner not only started all 16 games but also led the franchise to the Super Bowl. It was quite a comeback story, from nearly quitting to reaching great heights. The same is expected of Wilson, who now finds a new home in Pittsburgh, and at the age of 35, a breakout season is a must if he wants to stick around in the league. And Warner feels that it wouldn’t be served to Wilson on a silver platter.

When asked about his thoughts on Russell Wilson’s transition to the Steelers, the former Rams QB, clarified on the Pat McAfee Show that he was able to replicate his success in Arizona because he got to play in the same way he did in St. Louis. He further emphasized that his skills on the gridiron never really diminished; therefore, when teams were able to utilize it and provide him with ample weapons, success followed—whether it was the Rams or the Cardinals.

Warner feels that’s exactly what should happen to Wilson: “Let’s get back to doing what he did well (in Seattle).” He further said that he relied more on his mental prowess than his physical prowess, and that’s precisely why he couldn’t perform as well in his late ’30s, as he did in the late ’20s. He also fears the same for Russel, as he remarked,

“Can Russell do that? Can Russell get back to being that guy he was in Seattle, which was more creative, more off-schedule type plays? More of a simple offense that says, ‘Hey, pick a guy, and sling it or go create.'”

He also mentioned that Sean Payton tried to “sling it or go create” last year with Wilson at the helm, but it didn’t produce the same results as it did under Pete Carroll. Therefore, Warner speculates what the Steelers’ game plan is with Wilson, and if it will bear any fruit. If they try to improvise on the field and let Wilson do his own thing, the franchise could see the same outcome as the Broncos. And if they let their new shot-caller play the unconventional way, which he isn’t accustomed to, it could also lead to a downfall. Or, at least, that’s what Warner is speculating.

Warner Feels Russell Wilson and Justin Fields Are “Similar-Type” Quarterbacks

While speculating what the Steelers might be preparing for the 2024 season, Warner also brought up Justin Fields, who was recently acquired by the franchise from the Bears. Head coach Mike Tomlin has also emphasized that the rookie QB will be provided with ample chances to prove himself ahead of the season.

Kurt Warner believes that Fields must showcase that he is as good as Wilson from his Seattle era if he wants to secure the starting role. This, however, would be quite challenging since Field often misses easy opportunities and can not read the field as well as other top quarterbacks. Therefore, the Black and the Gold are left with two shot-callers who need a lot of attention to grow, which Warner feels could hinder the team’s progress.

“Justin Fields has to prove to everybody too that he is very similar to who Russell Wilson was in Seattle,” Warner said. “But he doesn’t make the layups, he doesn’t see the field as well as he needs to — to be that guy that gives his team a chance every time. So, both of these guys, to me, are very similar-type quarterbacks.”

Nevertheless, it’s also worth mentioning that the Steelers have consistently proven themselves with less-than-elite talents, but this time, they’re going into a season with a Super Bowl-winning QB and a dual-threat shot-caller, who has excelled on the college level. Therefore, the Steelers Nation should only get hyped about the upcoming season, and surely, everything will perfectly fall into place.