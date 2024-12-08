Baker Mayfield Gives a Nod to Mike Tyson by Including the Legendary Boxer in His Pregame Routine

Baker Mayfield always comes out on gameday all hyped up and ready to play. On the field, he performs with a competitive fire unmatched by many others. As a quarterback, he’s willing to throw a block when his running back is in the open field and isn’t afraid to put his body at risk if it means scoring a touchdown. And he attributes this hyped-up style of play to boxing legend Mike Tyson.

When asked by Matt Ryan on NFL on CBS about his pregame routine, Mayfield replied, “I go watch a Mike Tyson pump-up video. Get ready to knock somebody out.” He then removed the headset promptly and walked off, almost like a mic drop. The CBS crew loved the response.

Ryan, Alex Smith, and the rest of the crew were all laughs in response to Baker. It was almost like he caught the panel off-guard with such a truthful and blunt answer. But it was a routine they clearly approved of.

“That’s right! That’s right! Go enjoy,” Ryan responded. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback is all too familiar with pregame rituals. Ryan always kept his emotions to his chest, and you could tell he was surprised by Mayfield’s willingness to reveal his.

Regardless, it’s a great routine. Mike Tyson fought with a tenacity that you could almost feel through the screen. There are few athletes that are better to watch and pump yourself up to before a game. And Mayfield takes full advantage of it.

Mayfield also has another routine

Tyson videos aren’t the only thing Mayfield uses to get juiced before a game — he also does smelling salts. Last season, a camera caught the Bucs quarterback getting a whiff of salts as he walked out of the tunnel.

Smelling salts are a century-old medical tool that originated to help awaken people who had fainted. The active ingredient, ammonia, is the key component that gives the salts such a vicious smell. In recent years, athletes in all sports have started to use them as a way to hype themselves up. It’s described as making you feel more awake and alert to your surroundings.

Boxers, football players, and hockey players have all taken a liking to the product. When a player is on the sidelines in one of these sports, it’s more than likely you’ll see them smelling a little packet of salts. It increases one’s alertness just enough to help you get back in the action without feeling terrible.

Maybe Mayfield will combine the two routines, Mike Tyson and smelling salts, before the Bucs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.