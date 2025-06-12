mobile app bar

Chiefs Minicamp News: Patrick Mahomes Channels Lionel Messi; Fans Urge Alex Smith to Coach in KC

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi. Picture Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is in the building for the start of mandatory minicamps, meaning that the Kansas City Chiefs are officially on the road to revenge. Even though the franchise is still feeling the sting of their 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, it appears as if Mahomes and co. were all smiles on day one.

After the league’s premier signal caller decided to warm up by juggling the pigskin as if it were a soccer ball, he even managed to draw a few comparisons to the G.O.A.T. himself, Lionel Messi.

While he may never win the likes of the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or, plenty of fans seemed to be content with his three Super Bowl victories to date.

Others simply wanted the social media platform’s new AI bot, Grok, to render an image of Mahomes in a Real Madrid jersey. No matter what the sport may be, people want Mahomes on their team.

The franchise even managed to bring in a familiar face to help out. The last star quarterback of Kansas City prior to the Mahomes era, Alex Smith, popped up to give his assistance where needed this week.

Smith figures to be an unofficial QB coach for the rest of the team’s signal callers, not named Mahomes. However, many fans took to the comment section to voice their support for Smith receiving a full-time coaching job with the Chiefs.

Others were happy to see that the two of them had been reunited once again. Smith’s tutelage of Mahomes played a direct hand in the success that the franchise continues to enjoy today, meaning that he’ll always be a welcome sight for the Kansas City faithful.

Even though it’s been several years since Smith was able to produce a 50-26 record as a starter with the Chiefs, his efforts are still appreciated to this day. Seeing as he also managed to guide Kansas City to four playoff appearances from 2013 to 2017, some were even willing to suggest that he’s a G.O.A.T. in his own right.

Prior to Super Bowl LIX, Mahomes was informed that Messi would be in attendance to watch his attempt at an unprecedented championship three-peat. In a pre-game media scrum, he made his opinion on the all-time footballer debate clear.

He’s the GOAT of his profession, and to have someone like that at the game will be awesome because I’ll get to showcase who I am and what talent I have.”

Unfortunately, that Sunday night didn’t go according to his plans. Were it not for a pair of garbage-time touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy, the Eagles would have walked away with the most lopsided victory in Super Bowl history.

Nevertheless, the current face of the NFL and the remainder of Kansas City’s roster will now look to rebound in 2025. Given his propensity for winning conference championships and defying the odds, fans would be well advised to avoid writing off Mahomes and the Chiefs just yet.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

