Baker Mayfield Spreads Awareness About “Fight for Freedom and Justice” While Collaborating With International Justice Mission

In Week 14, as usual, several NFL teams will go head-to-head, en route to the playoffs. However, the majority of players, even the coach on the sidelines, won’t wear their usual cleats, but customized ones to support numerous causes — each with a special aim for the betterment of their community. And Baker Mayfield has one that transcends borders, races, and empowers others with a focus on human rights.

For the second straight year, the Tampa Bay quarterback will represent the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, but this time collaborating with IJM — International Justice Mission. “This cause is incredibly meaningful to us,” Baker said in the video shared on his Foundation’s social media page.

“The cleats I’ll be wearing during the game, right here (shows off a cleat), represent the fight for freedom and justice, something that everybody deserves,” Baker added. The cleats that the quarterback showed off are white in color, with light blue laces, and “Free To BE” written all over them.

Baker added that the collab is aimed at shining a light on “the devastating impact of human trafficking,” and bringing freedom to those affected. He also expressed:

“I’m proud to use my platform to raise awareness and support this mission. And I hope that we can create a world where freedom and justice prevail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation (@bemayfieldfoundation)

According to the Buccaneers’ official website, the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation will join hands with IJM to stand against violence and exploitation globally. Their goal is to “embrace resilience, achieve success, and live confidently in a safer world,” as the website explains.

Mike Evans, too, is joining the effort. His foundation — The Mike Evans Family Foundation — which was founded back in 2017 will spread awareness about domestic violence and promote messages to empower youth and encourage education.

Head coach Todd Bowles, on the other hand, will represent Autism Speaks. The cause is especially close to Todd’s heart as his son Tyson is affected by the disorder. The organization aims to promote understanding and teach ways to accept those affected by it.