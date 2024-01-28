Baltimore Ravens Jersey: Zay Flower, Trenton Simpson, Other Dope Rookies Went Through so Many Emotions After Seeing their Ravens Outfits

Every footballer dreams of making it to the NFL. Yet, getting there is no cakewalk as thousands try, but only a few hundred make the cut in the NFL Draft. The most emotional moment for any pro player is seeing their name on an NFL team’s jersey for the first time. The name and number on that jersey represent the battles and triumphs that brought them to this defining moment.

Advertisement

Before the 2023 season kicked off, the Baltimore Ravens beautifully captured this glorious moment. They shared a heartwarming video on their official YouTube channel, allowing fans to dive into the emotional journey of the rookies. The video of promising young talents such as WR Zay Flowers, LB Trenton Simpson, LB Tavius Robinson, CB Kyu Blu Kelly, OT Aumavae-Laulu, and G Andrew Vorhees gave fans a glimpse into the euphoric moment.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1654528172266749969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cameras captured the rookies’ reactions as they gazed at their jerseys, struggling to find words. Zay Flowers praised the legendary No.4 on his jersey, while Andrew Vorhees envisioned the pride his family would feel. Kyu Blu Kelly admired the NFL emblem, calling seeing his name on the jersey as “crazy.”

Trenton Simpson couldn’t contain his excitement and immediately video-called his mother, who became teary-eyed upon seeing his No. 30 Ravens jersey. Each player, one by one, shared the moment with loved ones through video calls, trying on the jersey for the first time. Their unanimous verdict was “I Love It,” with eyes reflecting eagerness to hit the field. Flowers took it a step further by confidently saying, “They might not touch me in this one… I’m aiming to retire this jersey!”

With unmatched dedication, these rookies poured heart and soul into the season, taking their team to the No.1 seed in the AFC with an impressive 13-3 record in the 2023 regular season. Now, their sights are set on not just on playing but clinching their first Super Bowl. Their journey continues as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson’s Touching Connection With Fans in His Rookie Season

The emotional bond footballers form with their jerseys, especially in their rookie years, is evident through Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s reactions on social media during his rookie season in 2018. Jackson, who captured fans’ hearts in his debut season, saw kids nationwide sharing photos on X (formerly Twitter) wearing his jersey. Without hesitation, Jackson promptly retweeted each picture, showing his immediate connection with the young fans.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mija1314/status/1077757428681375744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an interview back then, Jackson was questioned about his response to kids admiring him and donning his No. 8 jersey. Recalling his own childhood, he mentioned being a kid who loved getting jerseys and feeling happy about it. Jackson shared how lucky he feels that kids see him as a role model and the joy they get from wearing his jersey.

Reflecting on his own past, Jackson revealed that as a kid growing up in Florida, he was more into the NBA. He fondly remembered having an Orlando Magic Tracy McGrady jersey. It shows a full-circle moment for Jackson, from being a fan to now being an admired athlete.