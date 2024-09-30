Baltimore Ravens Offer Fans Free Mouth-Watering Delights in Celebration of Tyler Bass’ Missed Field Goal Attempt

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) is seen during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday 24, 2022 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-detroitl221124_np6my.jpg

Baltimore secured their second win of the season with an unexpectedly easy matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, the celebration that followed was even more unexpected. After handing Josh Allen and his crew their first loss of the season, the Ravens are celebrating their home victory with a tasty treat for the fans.

In collaboration with fast-food chain McDonald’s, fans in the Baltimore area can get six free McNuggets, thanks in part to the team’s win this week. It turns out that this offer is primarily meant to take a jab at placekicker Tyler Bass for his missed field goal.

FREE McNUGGETS!#RavensFlock, with yesterday’s missed field goal by Buffalo, you can stop by a Baltimore-area @McDonalds today for your free 6 piece nuggets! (Only in the McDonald’s app. App download and registration required). ➡️ https://t.co/zMIGwWX62W pic.twitter.com/QpR079jnnx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2024

The hotly anticipated Week 4 matchup brought Tyler back into the limelight for a reason. The Bills’ kicker continued irregular performance from last season, costing the team some crucial points. Initially, though, he seemed promising when after scoring a 50-yard field goal to put the first three points on the Bills’ scoreboard in the first quarter.

However, it was Bass’s missed attempt on the 48-yard field goal that got the fans talking—again. Although the missed kick wasn’t the final nail in the coffin, as the Bills were already trailing significantly, the Ravens seized the opportunity to mock the placekicker and his team for it.

Baltimore fans also couldn’t help but rejoice at the exciting announcement! One fan even poked fun at the Bills’ embarrassing loss, asking whether they were getting “Buffalo Nuggets.”

Other fans expressed excitement over the free nuggets, with one user joking about how it would make for a part of his lunch.

A few Baltimore fans outside the city, however, lamented missing out on the opportunity!

That said, while Bass’s missed field goal wasn’t a game-altering play, it certainly is an unfortunate repeat of last year. It seems like that issue the placekicker faced has carried over into this season.

Bass’s struggles continue

Last year, the 27-year-old had a success rate of 82.8%, placing him 22nd in the league among kickers with 25 or more attempts. This was expected to improve by this time, but it hasn’t yet.

Notably, Bass had some significant misses last postseason, be it in the team’s Wild Card round win over the Steelers or the Divisional round defeat against the Chiefs.

The kicker failed to land the 44-yard-goal in the AFC Championship with 1 minute 43 seconds remaining in the game, missing the opportunity to tie the game against Kansas City—the eventual Super Bowl champions.

This playoff loss, however, attracted widespread hate from fans, ultimately forcing Bass to delete his social media accounts. He later talked about the experience and how he picked himself up from the negativity.

“But at the end of the day, as a kicker playing in the NFL, I mean, that’s what you signed up for,” Bass said, as per CBS. “You’re going to have critics from all over. That’s just the nature of the business … There’s no one harder on myself than myself. So, whatever they want to say, they can say it, at the end of the day, I just gotta get back to work and keep moving forward.”

This season saw the kicker score six out of eight field goals so far. Whether we will see Tyler Bass make a comeback or not, only time will tell.